Boebert Colorado House seat may come down to recount against Democratic challenger

The unexpectedly tight race between incumbent Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert and her Democratic challenger, Adam Frisch, could head to a recount if the current margins hold.

Boebert, who won election to the House of Representatives in 2020 after defeating former GOP Rep. Scott Tipton in the Republican primaries, was ahead by just over 1,100 votes on Saturday afternoon, according to election data from The Associated Press.

The margin of Boebert's lead is within recount territory under Colorado election laws. The state conducts a mandatory recount if the margin of victory is within half a percentage point, and in the most recent tally on Saturday, Boebert led with 50.17% of the vote to Frisch's 49.83%.

A recount in the race could take several weeks to complete. Under Colorado law, the recount must be completed 35 days after the general election, which would be Dec. 13 this year.

In a tweet Saturday, Frisch said the race is still waiting on thousands of ballots from active duty military service members, and acknowledged the likelihood of a recount in the race.

"Looks like we are likely heading to a recount as the margin of this race is so close," Frisch said. "We are still waiting on thousands of ballots to come in from overseas and the military as well as those that need signature and technical verification."

Frisch also said the ballots may not come in until next week, and asked for donations to his campaign to "make sure every valid ballot is counted."

Frisch did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Boebert "As this race comes down to every last vote, I need you to help us ensure we have the resources to finish what we started!" Boebert tweeted Friday. "I told you all year, the Left would do everything that they possibly could to get rid of me," she added.

Boebert outraised Frisch in the general election campaign by a large margin, bringing in nearly $6.6 million, compared to Frisch's $3.7 million as of mid-October, according to campaign finance filings.

Frisch ran against the Trump-endorsed Republican firebrand by painting himself as a moderate choice, calling Boebert "part of the MAGA extremism."

Boebert, who founded Shooters Restaurant in Rifle, Colorado — which became famous for its gun-toting waitresses — campaigned on her conservative message, and criticized Frisch for being out of touch with most voters in the district, which includes mostly rural towns in the west and southwest of Colorado. Frisch is a former member of the city council in Aspen, Colorado, home to ski resorts and a retreat for wealthy families from across the globe.