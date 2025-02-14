Blue state AGs accuse Vance of spreading 'dangerous lie' following VP's online criticism of judges

Blue state attorneys general accused Vice President JD Vance of attempting to spread a "dangerous lie" after he criticized judges blocking President Donald Trump's agenda.

"The Vice President’s statement is as wrong as it is reckless. As chief law enforcement officers representing the people of 17 states, we unequivocally reject the Vice President’s attempt to spread this dangerous lie," the statement reads.

Seventeen state attorneys general, including those from California, Connecticut, Arizona, Massachusetts and Washington, signed the statement released Friday after Vance sent the internet into a frenzy, saying, "Judges aren't allowed to control the executive's legitimate power."

AG PAM BONDI VOWS TO ‘FIGHT BACK’ AGAINST JUDGES BLOCKING TRUMP’S ANTI-CORRUPTION AGENDA

"Americans understand the principle of checks and balances," the AGs wrote. "The judiciary is a check on unlawful action by the executive and legislative branches of government. Generals, prosecutors, and all public officials are subject to checks and balances. No one is above the law."

Vance's comments were made after a court blocked the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) from accessing personal data. The Trump administration has become the target of more than 50 lawsuits since Trump began his second term in mid-January. Judges in various states across the country, including Washington, Rhode Island and New York, have continuously blocked the administration's efforts to implement its agenda.

"If a judge tried to tell a general how to conduct a military operation, that would be illegal," Vance posted on X. "If a judge tried to command the attorney general in how to use her discretion as a prosecutor, that's also illegal. Judges aren't allowed to control the executive's legitimate power."

LAWSUIT TRACKER: NEW RESISTANCE BATTLING TRUMP'S SECOND TERM THROUGH ONSLAUGHT OF LAWSUITS TAKING AIM AT EOS

The statement from the AGs said that they would "carefully scrutinize each and every action taken by this administration." They also made clear that if the administration violated the Constitution or federal law, they would "not hesitate to act."

"Judges granted our motions and issued restraining orders to protect the American people, democracy, and the rule of law. That is and has always been their job," the AGs wrote. "That job is the very core of our legal system. And in this critical moment, we will stand our ground to defend it."

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi recently pledged her support for Trump's efforts, vowing to challenge "unelected" judges obstructing his administration’s agenda.

"We have so many un-elected judges who are trying to control government spending. And there is a clear separation of powers," Bondi said during an appearance on "America's Newsroom." "What they're doing to [DOGE leader Elon Musk], to our country, is outrageous. You know, people work their whole lives and pay taxes, yet they find out that they've been giving $2 million to Guatemala for sex changes. It's outrageous. And it's going to stop."

6 TIMES JUDGES BLOCKED TRUMP EXECUTIVE ORDERS

Since Inauguration Day, dozens of activist and legal groups, elected officials and local jurisdictions, as well as individuals, have launched a myriad of lawsuits in response to the president's executive orders and directives. Notably, Trump's executive order on birthright citizenship, his immigration policies, directives on federal funding, and the implementation of DOGE have all come under fire.

The Trump administration has proceeded to appeal many of these rulings to the appellate courts. In a recent development, the Trump administration appealed an order from a Rhode Island judge to unfreeze federal funds. The order claimed the administration did not adhere to a previous order to do so.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Trump administration appealed the order to the First Circuit shortly thereafter, which was ultimately denied.

Upon Trump's historic win in November, Democratic AGs, including New York Attorney General Letitia James, publicly said they would be ready to engage in any legal battles against the Trump administration for actions they view as illegal or negatively impacting residents.

Fox News Digital's Emma Colton contributed to this report.