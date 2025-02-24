Police lead Tren de Aragua crackdowns as exclusive Fox Nation ride-along exposes Venezuela's deadliest gang

The bloodthirsty Venezuelan prison gang, Tren de Aragua, has wreaked havoc on cities across the U.S. – infesting apartment complexes, committing high-profile murders and lying in wait in residential areas until nabbed by law enforcement.

How did this happen? And what is the Trump administration doing to stop it?

Join retired NYPD inspector Paul Mauro for a police ride-along in the new Fox Nation feature "Blood in America: The Tren de Aragua Invasion," as he investigates the culprits behind a slew of violent crimes and joins the raids to nab these criminal illegal aliens.

"I'll show you [Tren de Aragua's] origins and explain how they ended up here in America," Mauro says.

The Venezuelan gang and its affiliates have become especially high-profile since the dawn of the Biden-era illegal immigration crisis that saw the deaths of many innocent Americans, including Georgia nursing student Laken Riley, 12-year-old Texas native Jocelyn Nungaray and Maryland mom of five Rachel Morin.

Now, as federal and local police department raids continue to weed out many Tren de Aragua members, Mauro takes viewers for an exclusive ride-along with NYPD Assistant Chief Jason Savino to show just how law enforcement in the Big Apple is collaborating with the police in the gang crime nexus of Aurora, Colorado to do everything they can to fight back.

After arresting two Tren de Aragua members, the departments set their sights on locating others.

Certain dialects and certain gang signs help law enforcement pinpoint members.

"They're not shy," Savino said.

In New York City, recruiters have infiltrated hotels filled with illegal immigrants, looking for another wolf to join their pack.

"Because of our intel, we know, at a minimum, they have a certain degree of threshold in those shelters," Savino said.

Republican New York City Councilwoman Vickie Paladino credits the growth to law enforcement being "tied up."

"They [gang members] are recruiting members out of these migrant shelters," she told Mauro during the special. "They have set up a crime syndicate in our city."

The gang has etched its way into the corners of the nation, but where did it come from, and what purpose does it serve?

"Rather than a ragtag group of thugs, many say they are part of a strategy employed by Venezuela's socialist President Nicolás Maduro," Mauro explained.

Latin America expert Joseph Humire believes the same.

"It's a state-sponsored criminal organization that was designed to capitalize on the largest mass migration in the Western Hemisphere – Venezuelans – to basically infect the entire region, but with the ultimate desired effect to hit the United States," he said.

Maduro, the socialist dictator who fronts the "Venezuelan regime" allegedly supporting the gang, faced pressure from the Trump administration last month to accept violent criminals deported from the U.S.

Since the new Trump administration assumed office, ICE raids have stepped up in intensity, apprehending violent criminals in sanctuary cities like Chicago, Boston and New York City.

But taking on the brutality of Mexican drug cartels with the sophistication of terror groups inside the U.S. poses a challenge that is far from over.

