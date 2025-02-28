Blame game intensifies in Congress as government shutdown threat inches closer

Democrats and Republicans in Congress are gearing up to blame each other for a potential partial government shutdown next month, even as negotiations to avoid the pitfall continue.

"The federal government will run out of money on March 14. Republicans, who control Congress and thus decide whether the government shuts down, will bring to the floor tomorrow arguably one of the worst budget bills ever," Rep. Greg Landsman, D-Ohio, wrote on X recently.

With just over 10 days left in session before the deadline, congressional Republicans are tentatively looking at passing a short-term extension of last year's federal funding, known as a continuing resolution (CR), while potentially modifying it to account for priorities set by President Donald Trump, Fox News Digital was told.

It could also include extra funding for military readiness to ease defense hawks' concerns.

Trump himself weighed in on Truth Social on Thursday night: "We are working very hard with the House and Senate to pass a clean, temporary government funding Bill ("CR") to the end of September. Let's get it done!"

But Republicans have drawn a red line at Democrats' demands for added assurances that Trump will not move to unilaterally cut cash flows already appropriated by Congress.

House Appropriations Committee Chairman Tom Cole, R-Okla., said in a closed-door GOP meeting last week that the Democrats' price was too high, a lawmaker at the meeting told Fox News Digital.

On Friday, the top two Democratic negotiators released a blistering statement accusing Republicans of "walking away from bipartisan negotiations to fund the government — and raising the risk of a shutdown in so doing."

And Democratic lawmakers for weeks have already been positioning to place the blame on Republicans if no agreement is reached.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., dodged a question from Fox News Digital earlier this week about whether Democratic leaders would encourage their members to reject a funding bill if it did not meet their demands.

"The appropriations process at this moment is in the hands of [House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.] on behalf of House Democrats," he said.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., wrote on X this week, "Republicans are spending precious time trying to cater to the wishes of Trump’s billionaire buddies INSTEAD OF working to avoid a disastrous government shutdown that would hurt tens of millions of American families. Democrats are fighting for families."

Since Republicans took back control of the House in 2023, any government funding bill that's been signed into law has needed Democratic support in both chambers to pass.

But this year, some Democrats are arguing that Republicans will fully own a shutdown, since they now control both chambers of Congress and the White House.

Republicans, however, have accused Democrats of being unreasonable and are readying to blame them if a shutdown occurs.

"If that happens, that's because the Democrats do not want to do the necessary work of getting waste and inefficiency out of our government," Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., told Fox News' Bill Hemmer.

House Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., suggested liberals were still playing hardball earlier this week during his weekly press conference.

"If they are interested in collaborating with us and us putting up votes to fund government, then they have to work with us. If they walk away, that is a signal that they have this on their own… We're not interested in putting up votes just because," he said.

"We're interested in funding a government that protects vulnerable populations, protects our communities, makes investments in our national security and defense. Those are the things that Democrats care about. If Republicans don't want to partner with us, then, clearly they must have a strategy to fund this on their own, using their own votes."

Senate Appropriations Committee Chair Patty Murray, D-Wash., said Democrats "are at the table negotiating in good faith to fund the government."

"But Republicans are the majority in the House and Senate. If they want our votes, they need to work with us," she said, warning Republicans not to "follow [Elon Musk] toward a shutdown."