Medal of Honor recipients would see their pensions increase 6-fold under new proposal

EXCLUSIVE: A new, bipartisan, bicameral bill would boost pensions for Medal of Honor recipients six-fold.

The legislation, reintroduced by Texas Republicans Rep. Troy Nehls and Sen. Ted Cruz and New Hampshire Democrat Rep. Chris Pappas, would bring pay for those who receive the nation's highest military award from $16,880 per year to $100,000 per year.

Proponents of the bill say the pay would ease the financial burden for medal recipients who often traverse the country for speaking engagements on their own dime.

The legislation would affect the 60 living Medal of Honor recipients. Some 3,500 have been awarded the medal since its inception in 1863.

PRESIDENT BIDEN AWARDS MEDAL OF HONOR TO SEVEN ARMY VETERANS

Pension rolls for Medal of Honor recipients were first created in 1916, with pensioners receiving $10 per month from the federal government. The monthly stipend was raised to $100 in 1961 and $1,000 in 2002.

"I’m proud to reintroduce the Medal of Honor Act to ease the financial burdens of our nation’s Medal of Honor recipients," Nehls said in a statement. "While we will never be able to repay these courageous individuals for their extraordinary acts, we must do everything we can to show our unwavering support and gratitude for their service."

Former President Joe Biden awarded the Medal of Honor to seven U.S. Army soldiers, six posthumously and one who attended the White House ceremony in person – Pfc. Kenneth J. David – for their actions in the Korean and Vietnam wars.

BIDEN TO AWARD MEDAL OF HONOR TO UNION SOLDIERS IN 'ONE OF THE EARLIEST SPECIAL OPERATIONS' IN ARMY HISTORY

Those honored posthumously were Pvt. Bruno R. Orig, Pfc. Wataru Nakamura, Cpl. Fred B. McGee, Pfc. Charles R. Johnson, Gen. Richard E. Cavazos and Capt. Hugh R. Nelson Jr.

In May 1970, David's company had come under attack by enemy forces. Then a radio-telephone operator, David engaged the enemy and drew fire away from his fellow soldiers. He distracted them by yelling, firing his rifle and throwing hand grenades while friendly helicopters swooped in to evacuate the wounded.

"Our Medal of Honor recipients are heroes who embody the highest ideals of courage, sacrifice and selflessness. They continue to serve our nation by sharing their stories, inspiring generations and encouraging the next wave of America's heroes," said Cruz. "Yet, they often lack the financial resources for these activities. The MEDAL Act addresses those shortfalls."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The bill has been introduced in two previous congressional terms, but has not yet received a floor vote. It's not yet clear whether it will make it to the House and Senate floor this Congress.