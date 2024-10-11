'We believe in Donald Trump': More than a dozen Medal of Honor recipients endorse former president

More than a dozen Congressional Medal of Honor recipients endorsed former President Trump in the 2024 presidential race.

"We, 15 recipients of the Medal of Honor, having served this great nation in wars, support and endorse Donald J. Trump for President of the United States," they wrote.

The recipients include those who have served in Iraq, Afghanistan and Vietnam.

HUNDREDS OF NATIONAL SECURITY OFFICIALS, EX-CABINET MEMBERS, GOLD STAR FAMILIES ENDORSE TRUMP

"We believe that American citizenship is a revered privilege. We believe that a patriotic nation is a strong nation. We believe that the sacrifices by the men and women in our armed forces preserves and protects American freedom," they wrote.

"We believe that the integrity of our institutions is fundamental to the trust placed in them. We believe in the commitment to the United States Constitution and our solemn oaths to protect it. We believe valor is great fortitude when faced with profound adversity," they continued.

"We believe in the devoted pledge of allegiance to the United States of America. We believe that American veterans should be celebrated and supported by our nation," they wrote. "We believe that our nation must have borders secure from our enemies."

The recipients also said they believe in "protecting the right for all citizens to participate in free and fair elections."

TRUMP, HARRIS LOCKED IN DEAD HEAT IN 7 BATTLEGROUND STATES, POLL FINDS: 'COULD NOT BE CLOSER'

In an apparent swipe at Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the recipients said they believe that "fabricating military service is beneath the dignity of a veteran and demeaning to those who have served honorably in the Armed Forces."

Walz had come under fire for his service in the Minnesota National Guard. He retired in 2005 after 24 years of service ahead of his battalion being deployed to Iraq. He’s been faced with accusations of "stolen valor," with some saying he retired early and did not complete trainings.

The recipients also said they believe that "the enemies of freedom must be defeated," and that "the flag is a powerful symbol of freedom."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We believe the United States of America is the greatest nation the world has ever imagined. We believe in mutually pledging to every American our Lives, our Fortunes, and our sacred Honor," they wrote.

"We believe in Donald Trump."

Meanwhile, the Harris-Walz campaign touted in September the endorsements from "a bipartisan group of more than 700 national security leaders and former military officials."

The Harris-Walz campaign declined to comment on the Trump endorsements when reached Friday by Fox News Digital.