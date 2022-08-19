Expand / Collapse search
Bill Clinton turns 76: Former president, Hillary spotted in the Hamptons

By Greg Norman | Fox News
Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton have been photographed in the Hamptons in New York ahead of Bill’s 76th birthday on Friday. 

The couple was spotted walking along a beach with their security, while their daughter Chelsea jogged nearby. 

Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton were spotted walking along the beach in the Hamptons on Thursday, Aug. 18. The Clintons were followed by their security as daughter Chelsea was spotted jogging nearby. (Matt Agudo / Splash News)

"Happy Birthday Dad! Looking forward to sharing happy memories (& cake!) with you for many years to come!" Chelsea Clinton later wrote Friday on Twitter. 

"Happy birthday, @BillClinton," Hillary added in her own tweet, along with a heart emoji. 

