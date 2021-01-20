Expand / Collapse search
THE CLINTONS
Published

Was Bill Clinton 'nodding off' at Biden's inauguration? Twitter users speculate

Clinton, 74, was roasted online for closing his eyes while Biden spoke

By Evie Fordham | Fox News
Twitter users speculated that former President Bill Clinton nodded off during Wednesday's inaugural ceremony for President Biden.

"Bill Clinton is all of us," Grabien founder Tom Elliott wrote on Twitter along with a clip of Clinton with his eyes closed.

"Chileee, they caught Bill Clinton taking a lil’ cat nap at the Inauguration," gossip site The Shade Room posted on its official Twitter account.

Clinton and his wife, 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, attended Biden's inauguration and sat behind former Vice President Mike Pence and former second lady Karen Pence.

Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton arrive for the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton arrive for the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Clinton, 74, was roasted online for closing his eyes while Biden spoke.

PENCE SKIPS TRUMP SEND-OFF WHERE OUTGOING PRESIDENT THANKS HIM, ATTENDS BIDEN INAUGURATION

"Biden only just started talking and @BillClinton's already asleep," conservative commentator Sebastian Gorka wrote on Twitter.

Former President George W. Bush also attended Biden's inauguration with former first lady Laura Bush. Former President Donald Trump was the first president in more than a century and a half to not attend his successor's inauguration.

Fox News' Matt Leach and Paul Steinhauser and FOX Business' Blake Burman and Thomas Barrabi contributed to this report.

