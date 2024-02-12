Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Politics

Biden's upcoming physical exam will not include a cognitive test, White House says

White House physician Kevin O'Connor says Biden proves his ability 'every day'

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Biden won't take cognitive test in physical exam: White House Video

Biden won't take cognitive test in physical exam: White House

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Monday said that President Biden will not be taking a cognitive test during his regular physical exam.

President Biden will not take a cognitive test as part of his upcoming physical exam, the White House confirmed Monday.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stated that Biden's physician, Dr. Kevin O'Connor, does not believe a cognitive test is necessary. She said O'Connor believes Biden proves his cognitive ability "every day [in] how he operates and how he thinks."

Reporters pressed Jean-Pierre on the issue due to last week's report from Special Counsel Robert Hur that found Biden has significant memory issues.

"Does the White House think that the idea of the president taking a cognitive test as a part of this physical is a legitimate idea?" a reporter asked.

BIDEN LEAD OVER TRUMP SHRINKS WITH THIRD PARTY CANDIDATES ADDED

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks at briefing

President Biden will not take a cognitive test as part of his upcoming physical exam, the White House confirmed Monday. (AP/Evan Vucci)

"I'm just gonna say what Dr. O'Connor said to me about a year ago when [Biden's physical] was released," Jean-Pierre responded. "The president proves every day [in] how he operates and how he thinks, by dealing with world leaders, by making difficult decisions on behalf of the American people – whether it's domestic or it's national security."

HALEY ARGUES TRUMP AND BIDEN ARE ‘GRUMPY OLD MEN’

"That is how Dr. O'Connor sees it, and that is how I'm going to leave it," she added.

President Joe Biden

Reporters pressed Jean-Pierre on Biden's health due to last week's report from Special Counsel Robert Hur that found Biden has significant memory issues. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Jean-Pierre gave a more full-throated defense of Biden when reporters continued to press her on the topic. She said she has known Biden for more than a decade and continues to find him to be "sharp" and "on top of things."

"When we have meetings with him and his staff he is constantly pushing us, trying to get more information, and so that has been my experience with this president," she said.

Biden speaks at a rally in Virginia

Biden's age is a major concern among U.S. voters, 86% of whom say he is too old to serve a second term, according to an ABC poll. (Biden speaks at a rally in Virginia)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Recent polling has found that Biden's age is a major issue for a majority of not only Americans in general, but also Democrats. A Sunday poll from ABC/Ipsos found that 86% of Americans believe Biden is too old to serve another term, including 73% of Democrats.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.

More from Politics