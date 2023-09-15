Biden's senior ethics official donated to Virginia Democrat who livestreamed sex acts, filings show

FIRST ON FOX: A senior ethics attorney for President Biden donated to the campaign of a Virginia Democrat facing heat after livestreaming sex acts with her husband online, Fox News Digital has discovered.

According to a Fox News Digital review of state campaign finance records, Jeanne Duross, senior ethics counsel in the White House's Presidential Personnel Office, donated $1,000 to Democrat Susanna Gibson's campaign on Oct. 30, 2022.

The Presidential Personnel Office helps "President Biden recruit, vet, and nominate thousands of highly qualified appointees who work to advance the Biden-Harris agenda in federal agencies across the U.S. government," the White House's website states.

TOP VIRGINIA DEMOCRAT DEFENDS CANDIDATE WHO STREAMED SEX ACTS WITH HUSBAND ONLINE FOR 'TIPS': 'FIGHT BACK'

Gibson, a 40-year-old nurse practitioner and mother of two, has been in the middle of the firestorm after The Washington Post revealed Monday that she used a platform called Chaturbate to stream the sex acts with her husband and solicited "tips" from viewers for performing specific actions that would go to a "good cause."

The embattled Democrat posted over a dozen videos in September 2022 after officially entering the race in suburban Richmond for the House of Delegates in the 57th district.

Liberal advocacy groups such as Emily's List, which pushes for Democratic female candidates, defended Gibson following the exposé.

LAURA INGRAHAM: SUSANNA GIBSON DID A 'PRETTY GOOD JOB' OF HUMILIATING HERSELF

"Susanna originally ran for office because of the overturning of Roe and she's been very outspoken on standing up for reproductive rights," Emily's List spokesperson Lauren Chou told The Associated Press. "People are coming out in support of Susanna because they know that Republicans are coming after her because she was standing up for them."

Gibson has also said reports of her publicly streamed online activities were "an illegal invasion of my privacy designed to humiliate me."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"My political opponents and their Republican allies have proven they're willing to commit a sex crime to attack me and my family because there's no line they won't cross to silence women when they speak up," she told CNN in a statement on Tuesday.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Duross' donation to Gibson's campaign.

Fox News Digital's Peter Hasson and Andrew Mark Miller contributed to this report.