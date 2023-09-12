LAURA INGRAHAM: Susanna Gibson did a 'pretty good job' of humiliating herself

Laura Ingraham discusses how Democratic Virginia House candidate, Susanna Gibson, posted videos online of sexual acts with her husband on "The Ingraham Angle."

VIRGINIA DEMOCRAT CANDIDATE POSTED SEX ACTS WITH HUSBAND ONLINE WHILE SOLICITING TIPS

Sex scandals, personal sleaziness and politics. It's certainly nothing new. We had Bill Clinton, Anthony Weiner, Andrew Cuomo, Eliot Spitzer, Dennis Hastert, Mark Foley. It's a bipartisan problem. But this wild new story about a Virginia Democrat, Susanna Gibson, is something we've not seen before.

Now, according to screenshots made available to the AP, Gibson and her husband have been filming and posting their sexcapades online for cash. Talk about pay-for-play schemes here. Well, perhaps even more shocking, though, her reaction to this story. She told The Washington Post that this revelation is an illegal invasion of my privacy and designed to humiliate me and my family. Sweetheart. I think you did a pretty good job with that yourself.

How is this an invasion of privacy? When the Post is reporting that Gibson is said to have posted more than a dozen videos in September 2022, which is after she officially entered the race. But Gibson, got to hand it to her, has now turned defiant.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It won't intimidate me, and it won't silence me, she said. There is no line my political opponents won't cross to silence women when they speak up. What? Who's trying to silence her? She's the one who originally put the videos online for profit. Yet we're now supposed to be offended by Republicans who are talking about it.

For more Culture, Media, Education, Opinion, and channel coverage, visit foxnews.com/media.