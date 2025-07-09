Biden’s doctor arrives for closed-door interview in House health probe

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Biden White House Physician Kevin O’Connor arrived for a closed-door deposition Wednesday.

The House Oversight Committee wants answers from Biden’s former doctor. He did not answer a battery of questions about doctor-patient confidentiality or the former president’s mental state.

The White House has waived executive privilege, making it harder for him to refuse to testify on the grounds that his conversations with the president were protected.

Still, O’Connor’s lawyers warn that testifying could violate doctor-patient confidentiality and risk his medical license. GOP Sen. Roger Marshall, a physician, said both sides have valid concerns, but the committee called it a stall tactic and warned that no-showing could lead to contempt charges.

Republicans want to know what tests were done—and whether Biden’s inner circle pressured O’Connor to say he was fit for office.

Jill Biden’s so-called "work husband," Anthony Bernthal, has been subpoenaed after backing out, with top insiders—Ron Klain, Steve Ricchetti, and Ashley Williams—next in line.

So far, the committee has held just one interview — with former Domestic Policy Director Neera Tanden, who said she was authorized to use the autopen but didn’t know who in the president’s inner circle gave the final green light.