Biden’s doctor arrives for closed-door interview in House health probe

White House waives executive privilege as Republicans seek answers about Biden's fitness for office

Chad Pergram By Chad Pergram Fox News
Published
Biden White House Physician Kevin O’Connor arrived for a closed-door deposition Wednesday. 

The House Oversight Committee wants answers from Biden’s former doctor. He did not answer a battery of questions about doctor-patient confidentiality or the former president’s mental state.

The White House has waived executive privilege, making it harder for him to refuse to testify on the grounds that his conversations with the president were protected.

WHITE HOUSE WAIVES EXECUTIVE PRIVILEGES FOR BIDEN DOCTOR KEVIN O'CONNOR IN COVER-UP PROBE

President Biden

Former President Joe Biden (AP)

Still, O’Connor’s lawyers warn that testifying could violate doctor-patient confidentiality and risk his medical license. GOP Sen. Roger Marshall, a physician, said both sides have valid concerns, but the committee called it a stall tactic and warned that no-showing could lead to contempt charges.

Republicans want to know what tests were done—and whether Biden’s inner circle pressured O’Connor to say he was fit for office. 

BIDEN AIDES PUSHES FOR EARLY DEBATE TO SHOW OFF BIDEN'S ‘STRENGTH’, EXPOSES TRUMP'S ‘WEAKNESS,' BOOK SAYS

Biden speaks about foreign policy

President Joe Biden speaks about foreign policy during a speech at the State Department in Washington on Jan. 13. (AP/Susan Walsh)

Jill Biden’s so-called "work husband," Anthony Bernthal, has been subpoenaed after backing out, with top insiders—Ron Klain, Steve Ricchetti, and Ashley Williams—next in line.

So far, the committee has held just one interview — with former Domestic Policy Director Neera Tanden, who said she was authorized to use the autopen but didn’t know who in the president’s inner circle gave the final green light.

Chad Pergram currently serves as a senior congressional correspondent for FOX News Channel (FNC). He joined the network in September 2007 and is based out of Washington, D.C.

