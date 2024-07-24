Biden’s 'decline': GOP lawmakers question what Kamala knew and when she knew it

House Republicans are questioning whether Vice President Kamala Harris was aware of any signs of cognitive decline in President Biden before his performance in last month’s presidential debate prompted similar concerns among the wider public.

"I don’t see how anybody in the president's inner circle could not have known about his cognitive decline," House Foreign Affairs Chairman Michael McCaul, R-Texas, told Fox News Digital when asked about Harris.

McCaul, who’s met with Biden twice since he took office in January 2021, said, during the second meeting earlier this year, the president "didn’t seem to quite comprehend things very well."

"It was very noticeable to the members of the meeting. There was something — maybe he was just having a bad day," McCaul said.

Other GOP lawmakers were more pointed in their criticism of Harris, pointing to reports she and Biden had been together in small group settings, including one-on-one lunches.

"If you look at video from six months ago, three months ago, when she continued to appear before large groups of people and say, ‘The president’s fine, he's doing great,’ you know, they were all in on this," Rep. Scott Fitzgerald, R-Wis., said. "As a result of that, you know, we find ourselves in the really strange position of not knowing whether or not he can fulfill his duties."

Harris announced Sunday she would be running for president after the 81-year-old Biden dropped out of the race.

The administration’s GOP critics have accused Democrats of staging a "coup" against Biden because all polls indicated he was positioned to lose to former President Trump, though left-wing lawmakers have rejected those claims and insisted anyone was free to challenge Harris.

The Republican attacks have included questions over whether Harris saw Biden operate privately the way he did on the debate stage against Trump in June, speaking with a hoarse, meandering tone and, at times, appearing confused.

"It's clear that she has watched his decline and done nothing to bring it to light or to take action," said Rep. Ben Cline, R-Va. "Instead, what we see is her involvement in one of the greatest cover-ups in our nation's history."

Rep. Tom Tiffany, R-Wis., told Fox News Digital, "I mean, she's the vice president. She was there the whole time when most of the world knew that he was not up to doing the job."

"How could you spend time around him and not know he was in a state of decline?" Rep. Barry Moore, R-Ala., wondered.

Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., said, "She stood by him. And that's a very loyal thing to do. But where is loyalty and lying to the American people? Where's that line?"

Biden suspended his campaign after mounting pressure from fellow Democrats to step aside.

Fox News Digital reached out to Harris’ campaign for comment.