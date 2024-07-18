Keith Olbermann calls on CNN to 'fire this a--hole' Van Jones for criticizing Biden

Ex-MSNBC host Keith Olbermann called for CNN to fire one of their most prominent political commentators for juxtaposing former President Trump and President Biden in a way that put the Republican in a positive light.

In the weeks following Biden’s widely criticized performance in the presidential debate, the president’s supporters have feuded with his critics who are calling for him to step down in lieu of another candidate.

In the past week, Trump narrowly avoided death by an attempted assassin while Biden caught COVID-19, a pair of events CNN’s Van Jones addressed Wednesday night.

"Today is a terrible day. If you pull back and look at this thing: strength versus weakness. A bullet couldn‘t stop Trump. A virus just stopped Biden," the former Obama adviser said.

CNN’S VAN JONES CALLS BLACK MODEL’S SPEECH AT RNC ‘MOST DANGEROUS’ FOR DEMOCRATS

Olbermann shared the clip on X, tagged CNN in the post and wrote, "HEY @CNN Fire this a--hole/moron/ Trumpsucker @VanJones68 TONIGHT. Your remaining 837 viewers will accept no less."

This is not the first time Olbermann trained his fire on the news network in the last month. After the debate, he made headlines for calling for the channel to be "burn[ed] down."

"Literally, I am suggesting that at some point tonight CNN should -- it will not -- go off the air in shame, fire everybody, seal off the buildings, make sure everybody's out, and burn the Godd--- place to the ground," he said.

Olbermann also called for CNN’s debate moderators, Jake Tapper and Dana Bash, to be "fired for journalistic malpractice."

FOX NEWS CHANNEL VIEWERSHIP CRUSHES MSNBC, CNN DURING SECOND QUARTER

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to CNN and Van Jones for comment and did not receive an immediate reply.

Fox News' Charles Creitz contributed to this report.