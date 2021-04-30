Bidens bringing cat into White House despite dog-biting drama

Despite having a ruff run of things with first dog Major caught up in a biting scandal, President Biden and first lady Jill Biden announced Friday that they’re bringing a cat to the White House.

"He’s waiting in the wings," Jill Biden told the "Today" show — quickly correcting herself that their new pet is actually a "she."

"She is waiting in the wings," the first lady said, without giving any further details on the new member of the first family.

The president chuckled when interviewer Craig Melvin asked if it "was your idea, Mr. President?"

"No, but it’s easy," he said with a smile, suggesting he was conceding to pressure from his wife.

Melvin expressed clear surprise that they would risk a cat-astrophe, given that White House pooch Major just needed specialist training after two biting incidents last month.

"So let me get this straight," Melvin said. "Major Biden, who’s clearly had some trouble adjusting to life at the White House, now he’s going to be forced to contend with a cat as well?"

"Well, that was part of his training. They took him into a shelter with cats," the first lady said, with the president saying that the "they" was the Secret Service.

"And he did fine," Jill Biden insisted of the 3-year-old German shepherd.

"He’s such a sweet, lovable dog. He really is," she said of Major, who is back in the White House after his training.

When Melvin questioned the claim, the first lady insisted, "He is! I’ll take you to meet him, he’s probably outside now."