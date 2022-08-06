Expand / Collapse search
White House
Published

Biden tests negative for COVID-19, will continue isolation until second negative test

Biden 'continues to feel very well,' physician to the president Dr. Kevin O'Connor says

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
President Biden tested negative for COVID-19 but will continue to isolate in the White House until testing negative a second time, according to his physician.

Dr. Kevin O'Connor, physician to the president, said Biden "continues to feel very well."

"Given his rebound positivity which we reported last Saturday, we have continued daily monitoring," O'Connor said. "This morning, his SARS-CoV-2 antigen testing was negative."

BIDEN TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID-19 AGAIN, WILL CONTINUE WHITE HOUSE ISOLATION

"In an abundance of caution, the President will continue his strict isolation measures pending a second negative test as previously described," O'Connor said.

Read the physician's letter:

