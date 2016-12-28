Biden tells Latinos Obama is 'absolutely committed' to moving forward on immigration reform

Vice President Joe Biden told frustrated Hispanic leaders Monday President Barack Obama is "absolutely committed to moving forward" on comprehensive immigration reforms "and he's going to do an awful lot."

Biden said Obama was determined to move ahead "with or without" Congress and "if they don't get something done by the end of this year, the president's going to do it."

Biden's remarks came as he and his wife, Jill, hosted a Hispanic Heritage Month reception Monday at their Naval Observatory residence.

He honored Hispanic education administrators and counselors, calling them "heroes in the classroom and community."

He said the "brilliance and potential of the Hispanic community" will contribute to the future of the country, noting that one in four students in pre-K through 12th grade are Hispanic.

Biden thanked the education advocates for guiding youth and helping to increase Hispanic college enrollment.

Guests included Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro, U.S. Treasurer Rosie Rios and voter advocate Henry Muñoz. Guests enjoyed hors d'oeuvres and live music by the Army Latin Combo Band around the residence pool.

Follow us on twitter.com/foxnewslatino

Like us at facebook.com/foxnewslatino