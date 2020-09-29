Biden says he will 'support the outcome' of the election, vows to be president for Democrats, Republicans

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Tuesday said during the first presidential debate that he will “support the outcome” of the election, vowing, if elected, to be a president for both Republicans and Democrats.

Biden said that he will accept the results of the presidential election amid a back-and-forth with President Trump over potential voter fraud due to the unprecedented scale of mail-in ballots for November’s election amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Here’s the deal,” Biden said. “They’ll count the ballots, some of the ballots in some states can’t be opened until Election Day.”

Biden went on to defend the process of mail-in voting, saying that “no one has established at all that there is fraud related to mail-in ballots.”

The president interrupted Biden, pointing to the primary race in June for Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., where she was only declared the winner in mid-August.

But Biden fired back: “He has no idea what he’s talking about.”

“I will accept and he will too, because you know why, once the winner is declared, that will be the end of it,” Biden said. “And if it’s me, fine, if it’s not me, I’ll support the outcome.”

He added: “I’ll be a president, not just for Democrats, but for Democrats and Republicans.”

Meanwhile, President Trump warned that “it could be months” until the election results are certified.

“This is going to be fraud like you’ve never seen,” Trump claimed.