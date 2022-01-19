Biden suggests Trump is working to 'intimidate' the 'entire' Republican Party

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden, without mentioning his name, suggested former President Trump is working to "intimidate" the "entire" Republican Party, saying GOP members of Congress are "unwilling" to take certain votes that are "contrary" to the Trump agenda out of fear of being "defeated" in their primaries later this year.

During his first press conference in months to mark his one year in office, Biden repeatedly said Republicans do not know what they are "for."

"Did you ever think that one man out of office could intimidate an entire party?" Biden asked, seemingly pointing to Trump, but without ever invoking his name. "Where they are unwilling to take any vote contrary to what he thinks should be taken, for fear of being defeated in the primary?"

"I’ve had five Republican senators talk to me, bump into me, quote, unquote, or sit with me, who told me they agree with whatever I’m talking about to do," Biden said. "But Joe, if I do it, I’m going to be defeated in the primary."

Meanwhile, the president went on to defend his legislative agenda, including his Build Back Better economic plan, which is stalled in Congress, pointing to "polling data" on the attitudes of the American people, saying they "overwhelmingly agree" with him on prescription drugs, the cost of education, early education, and child care.

"We just have to make the case of what we’re for and what the other team is not for," Biden said. "Look, we knew all along that a lot of this was going to be an uphill fight, and one of the ways to do this is to make sure we make the contrast as clear as we can. And one of the things that I think we’re going to have to do is just make the case."

He added: "I don’t think there’s anything unrealistic about it. I’m not asking for castles in the sky. I’m asking for practical things the American people have been asking for for a long time. And I think we can get it done."

As for Republicans, Biden pointed to Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell.

"I think that the fundamental question is, what’s Mitch for?" Biden asked. "What are they for?"

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, McConnell was clear on his intentions for the party ahead of the midterms.

"Make no mistake about it," McConnell said earlier in the day. "The election this fall is a referendum on this all-Democratic government."