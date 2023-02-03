Expand / Collapse search
Joe Biden
Published

Biden stumbles over word in Philadelphia speech: 'Recalibration'

President Biden mispronounced 'recalibration' during an event to supporters

Sarah Rumpf
By Sarah Rumpf | Fox News
Biden verbally stumbles when discussing job growth: 'Recalibration'

Biden verbally stumbles when discussing job growth: 'Recalibration'

President Joe Biden stumbled over his words when discussing recent job growth and announcing a multi-million dollar investment aimed to improve water infrastructure in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. 

President Joe Biden verbally stumbled while touting his administrations' recent job growth and unveiling federal funding to repair aging lead pipes, struggling to pronounce, "recalibration" in a room full of supporters.

"I reported today on the state of the economy. We added more jobs, over half a million jobs just last month." Biden stated. "And, and the recap… recapil… recalibration of last month was another half million."

US President Joe Biden speaks about the progress of the administration's economic agenda at Belmont Water Treatment Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on February 3, 2023. 

US President Joe Biden speaks about the progress of the administration's economic agenda at Belmont Water Treatment Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on February 3, 2023.  (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images))

US Vice President Kamala Harris (C), Jana Curtis (L), Founder of Get the Lead Out Riverwards and US President Joe Biden look on at Belmont Water Treatment Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on February 3, 2023. 

US Vice President Kamala Harris (C), Jana Curtis (L), Founder of Get the Lead Out Riverwards and US President Joe Biden look on at Belmont Water Treatment Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on February 3, 2023.  (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images)

The stumble-prone president turned 80 years-old on Nov. 20 and regularly makes headlines for gaffes, including mispronunciations, verbal stumbles, and forgetfulness. 

BIDEN BUSTED FOR CLAIM HIGH INFLATION ‘WAS ALREADY THERE’ WHEN HE TOOK OFFICE: ‘DEAD WRONG AND HE KNOWS IT’ 

Following his verbal fender bender, the president continued, launching into his administration's latest initiative on clean water across America. 

US President Joe Biden speaks about the progress of the administration's economic agenda at Belmont Water Treatment Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on February 3, 2023. 

US President Joe Biden speaks about the progress of the administration's economic agenda at Belmont Water Treatment Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on February 3, 2023.  (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images)

On Friday afternoon, Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris announced $500 million in federal funding to repair aging lead pipes and upgrade Philadelphia's water system at the Belmont Water Treatment Plant.

"Every American deserves to be able to turn on their water tap or faucet," Biden said, "And to be able to drink clean water. Through the infrastructure law, we're making historic investments to make sure that they can."

The Biden administration said the money will go toward water and lead pipe service upgrades in the City of Brotherly Love

Sarah Rumpf is a Fox News Digital Production Assistant. You can reach her on Twitter at @rumpfsarahc 

