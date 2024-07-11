Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

House Democrat suggests Biden should resign, says presidency 'must come to an end'

Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez is the 15th congressional Democrat asking Biden to step aside

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Published
close
Some Democrats continue to grumble privately that they doubt Biden can win: Chad Pergram Video

Some Democrats continue to grumble privately that they doubt Biden can win: Chad Pergram

Fox News senior congressional correspondent Chad Pergram has more on calls from top Democrats for President Biden to drop out ahead of his critical news conference on 'Your World.' 

A moderate House Democrat said President Biden's White House tenure must "come to an end" on Thursday, the most significant voicing of opposition to his leadership from a member of his own party so far.

Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, D-Wash., previously said she believed Biden would lose to Trump, but now she is the 15th congressional Democrat to call on the president to end his re-election bid.

"I’ve spent the past two weeks listening to my constituents express their concerns about the President’s age and health," she said in a statement to local outlet KGW, an NBC affiliate.

"Americans deserve to feel their president is fit enough to do the job. The crisis of confidence in the President’s leadership needs to come to an end. The President should do what he knows is right for the country and put the national interest first."

BATTLEGROUND DEMS TESTER, KAINE TO SKIP BIDEN CAMPAIGN MEETING AS 2024 FEARS GROW

Biden and a House Democrat

Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez issued a strong statement against President Biden's continued leadership on Thursday. (Getty Images)

Gluesenkamp Perez is one of the most vulnerable Democrats of this election cycle and has frequently broken from her own party on votes.

Biden, meanwhile, is fighting for his political life in the wake of his disastrous debate performance against former President Trump late last month.

Biden spoke with a hoarse voice, which he attributed to a cold, and stumbled over his answers several times during the primetime event. Viewers also observed him appearing tired and noticeably less sharp than he looked the last time he faced Trump in 2020.

DAVE PORTNOY MOCKS GEORGE CLOONEY FOR WAITING 3 WEEKS AFTER FUNDRAISER TO ACKNOWLEDGE BIDEN IS A ‘VEGETABLE’

It spurred concerns among members of his party that he would lose to Trump in November and may not be fit to serve another four years.

Gluesenkamp Perez told KATU after the debate, "About 50 million Americans tuned in and watched that debate. I was one of them for about five very painful minutes. We all saw what we saw, you can't undo that, and the truth, I think, is that Biden is going to lose to Trump."

Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, D-Wa.

Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, D-Wash., is the latest Biden critic to come out publicly. (Bill Clark)

Biden, for his part, has maintained several times that he is not budging. 

Gluesenkamp Perez's statement comes just a few hours before Biden's 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time press conference. It's a pivotal event for the president as he seeks to fight back doubts that he's not physically or mentally fit for the White House.

House Democrats left Capitol Hill around noon on Thursday to return to their districts for a week-long break. 

Before that, left-wing lawmakers spent the week huddled as both a caucus and in smaller groups to discuss the path forward for Biden. 

BIDEN'S CANDIDACY REMAINS UNDER THREAT AS TOP DEMOCRATIC DONORS GET COLD FEET

trump and biden

President Joe Biden (R) and Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump participate in the CNN Presidential Debate at the CNN Studios on June 27, 2024, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., who has said he is behind the presidential ticket, told reporters earlier Thursday that he did not believe Biden was a drag on vulnerable Democrats.

"House Democrats are engaged in conversations with House Democrats at this moment in time. Those conversations have been candid, clear eyed and comprehensive, and that's important for us to do as a House Democratic caucus family. And as long as those conversations are ongoing, I'm going to respect the sanctity of those conversations until we conclude that process," he said.

Elizabeth Elkind is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital leading coverage of the House of Representatives. Previous digital bylines seen at Daily Mail and CBS News.

Follow on Twitter at @liz_elkind and send tips to elizabeth.elkind@fox.com

More from Politics