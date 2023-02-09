Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Joe Biden
Published

Biden says Putin has ‘already lost Ukraine’

President Biden said US support for Ukraine is open-ended for now

Julia Musto
By Julia Musto | Fox News
close
Zelenskyy will not discuss diplomacy with Putin until he withdraws Russian forces Video

Zelenskyy will not discuss diplomacy with Putin until he withdraws Russian forces

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tells Fox News Trey Yingst he will not consider peace talks until Vladimir Putin removes forces as Russia continues offensive efforts.

President Biden said Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin has "already lost Ukraine" and that U.S. aid to Kyiv is open-ended for now.

"Look, there's no way that Putin is going to be able to cope. He's already lost Ukraine," Biden said in an interview with PBS NewsHour.

"He thought that if he invaded Ukraine, first of all, he'd get a welcome by every Russian speaker, they'd say, ‘come on in,’" the president said. "And secondly, he thought what would happen is that NATO would collapse. NATO would not do anything. They'd be afraid to act. Then he thought anyway, go down the line. None of that's happening."

President Biden speaks during a State of the Union address at the US Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. 

President Biden speaks during a State of the Union address at the US Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023.  (Photographer: Jacquelyn Martin/AP/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The president said during his State of the Union address on Tuesday that the U.S. is united in support for Ukraine.

UKRAINE: RUSSIA HAS SUFFERED RECORD 1,030 TROOP DEATHS IN A 24-HOUR SPAN

"Our nation is working for more freedom, more dignity, and more peace, not just in Europe, but everywhere," Biden said during the speech, addressing his comments to Ukraine’s ambassador to the U.S., Oksana Markarova, who was in attendance.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Oksana Markarova, Ukrainian ambassador to the U.S., right, and Paul Pelosi, husband of Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., are seen as Markarova is recognized during President Biden's State of the Union address in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol on Feb. 7, 2023.    

Oksana Markarova, Ukrainian ambassador to the U.S., right, and Paul Pelosi, husband of Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., are seen as Markarova is recognized during President Biden's State of the Union address in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol on Feb. 7, 2023.     (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

ZELENSKYY VISITING UK FOR FIRST TIME SINCE RUSSIA INVADED IN 2022

U.S. military assistance to Ukraine has totaled billions since Russia invaded the country on Feb. 24. Biden has said that the U.S. will not be directly engaged in the war, but will arm and train Ukraine.

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News and Fox Business Digital. 

More from Politics