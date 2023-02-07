Expand / Collapse search
Published

Ukraine: Russia has suffered record 1,030 troop deaths in a 24-hour span

Ukraine describes daily increase as highest in war so far

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
Ukraine’s military announced Tuesday that more than 1,000 Russian troops have been killed over a 24-hour stretch, setting a new, grim record for Vladimir Putin’s military, a report says. 

Overnight, the country’s armed forces increased its running tally of Russian troops killed by 1,030, bringing its total to 133,190.  

It described the daily increase as the highest of the war so far, according to Reuters. 

The numbers cannot be independently confirmed, but Ukraine is also claiming to have destroyed 3,245 Russian tanks, 6,443 armored personnel vehicles, 2,232 artillery systems, and 294 aircraft and helicopters in the war. 

Ukrainian artillery teams fire toward Russian troop positions in Bakhmut, Ukraine.

Ukrainian artillery teams fire toward Russian troop positions in Bakhmut, Ukraine. (Madeleine Kelly/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Moscow, during its winter campaign, has yet to capture a major population center, despite losing thousands of troops, Reuters reports. 

People look at destroyed Russian military vehicles on display in Kyiv on Jan. 29, 2023.

People look at destroyed Russian military vehicles on display in Kyiv on Jan. 29, 2023. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Fighting is focused on the Ukraine-held city of Bakhmut in the eastern Donetsk region, it added. 

A view of destroyed armored vehicles and tanks belonging to Russian forces after they withdrew from the city of Lyman in the Donetsk region of Ukraine on Oct. 5, 2022.

A view of destroyed armored vehicles and tanks belonging to Russian forces after they withdrew from the city of Lyman in the Donetsk region of Ukraine on Oct. 5, 2022. (Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

In an intelligence update Tuesday, the United Kingdom Ministry of Defense said Russian forces have "only managed to gain several hundred meters of territory per week," because the Kremlin "now lacks the munitions and maneuver units required for successful offensives. 

"Senior commanders likely make plans requiring undermanned, inexperienced units to achieve unrealistic objectives due to political and professional pressure," it also said. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.