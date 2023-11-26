Biden offers apology to Muslim-American leaders for questioning Hamas death toll: report

President Joe Biden reportedly issued an apology to several prominent Muslim-American leaders after openly questioning the accuracy of the death toll figures from Gaza.

During a press conference on October 25, President Biden openly questioned the number of causalities in Gaza, which are reported by the Hamas government.

"I have no notion that the Palestinians are telling the truth about how many people are killed," Biden said. "I’m sure innocents have been killed, and it’s a price of waging war."

Biden met with five Muslim American leaders the day after his October 25 comments about reported Gaza deaths.

TRUMP BLASTS AMERICAN LEADERS AS NO US CITIZENS ARE AMONG HAMAS HOSTAGES RECENTLY RELEASED

During the meeting, Biden listened to the leaders describe people they knew who were directly impacted by the conflict in the Middle East.

"I’m sorry. I’m disappointed in myself," Biden told the group, according to the Washington Post.

The Muslim-American leaders who met with Biden urged him to show more empathy to the Palestinians and Biden allegedly hugged one of the participants at the end of the meeting.

BIDEN TRIES TO HIDE AWAY IN NANTUCKET BUT CAN'T ESCAPE PRO-PALESTINIAN PROTESTERS

According to data from the Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health, more than 14,000 Palestinians in Gaza, including many women and children, have been killed in the weeks-old war.

Israel has suffered more than 1,200 fatalities, most of those being civilians, who were killed when the Hamas terror group fired a sneak attack on Israel on October 7, according to officials.

Not only has Biden faced criticism and pressure from his own administration on the strategy taken in Gaza, some prominent Democrats have also publicly disagreed with the president’s response to the war.

CRUZ, WHITE HOUSE TRADE BARBS OVER BIDEN ADMINISTRATION’S ISRAEL RESPONSE: ‘THAT IS A LIE’

Biden has endorsed US support for Israel following the October 7 attack, but he also has pushed for a pause in the fighting to allow humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip and for hostages held by Hamas to get released.

"For weeks, I’ve been advocating to pause the fighting for two purposes: to increase the assistance getting into the Gaza civilians who need help and to facilitate release of hostages," Biden said on Sunday. "We know that innocent children in Gaza are suffering greatly as well."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Beginning on Friday, Hamas and Israel agreed to pause fighting for four days as a hostage-for-prisoner deal takes place to free roughly 50 hostages in return for the temporary peace and dozens of Palestinian prisoners.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox New Digital.