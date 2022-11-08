Biden-nominated US Attorney Rachael Rollins under DOJ IG investigation

Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins is under investigation by the Department of Justice inspector general, her office confirmed to Fox News Digital.

Rollins is allegedly in hot water over a possible Hatch Act violation after appearing at a Democratic National Committee event with first lady Jill Biden in July, according to The Associated Press.

Christina DiIorio-Sterling, a spokesperson for Rollins, told Fox News Digital that "the United States attorney is fully cooperating with the OIG investigation" but did not have further comment.

BOSTON DA CHARGES CONVICTED SEX OFFENDER IN 1988 COLD CASE MURDER, RAPE OF JUDY CHAMBERLAIN

She is also reportedly under investigation for using her personal cellphone in her capacity as a U.S. attorney, two anonymous sources allegedly briefed on the investigation told AP.

'YOU KNOW WHAT I'LL DO': NEW BIDEN US ATTORNEY THREATENS REPORTERS IN TIRADE IN RESURFACED VIDEO

The Hatch Act, enacted in 1939, prohibits federal employees from engaging in political activities while working in their official capacities.

Responding to a report from the Boston Herald covering her appearance at the Andover, Massachusetts, home, Rollins claimed to have "had approval," though did not specify from whom.

"I wasn’t asked for a comment before this ran," Rollins said in July. "It’s almost as if the Herald⁩ didn’t want to know I had approval to meet Dr. Biden [and] left early to speak at [two] community events last night."

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rollins, nominated by President Biden, was confirmed in December last year after Vice President Kamala Harris cast the tie-breaking vote to make her as the top federal prosecutor in Massachusetts.