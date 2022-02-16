Biden mocked for story about leaving dead dog on woman's doorstep

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Joe Biden was slammed on Twitter this week after telling a story about placing a dead dog on a Republican woman's doorstep.

"And I represented a middle-class district to a working-class district, but there was one very wealthy neighborhood," Biden told the National Association of Counties conference on Tuesday referencing the time he spent on the New Castle County Council in the 1970s. "I got a call one night; the woman said to me — obviously not of the same persuasion as I was, politically — called me and said, ‘There’s a dead dog on my lawn.’"

MARK LEVIN: 'NO ACCIDENT' TRUDEAU INSTITUTING 'TOTALITARIANISM' AFTER SPEAKING WITH JOE BIDEN

"And I said, 'Yes, ma'am.' I said, 'Have you called county?' She said, 'Yes, they’re not here,'" Biden continued. "I said, 'Well, I'll get them in the morning.' She said, 'I want it removed now. I pay your salary.’ So, I went over. I picked it up. She said, 'I want it out of my front yard.' I put it on her doorstep."

Biden’s comment received laughter and applause at which point Biden explained that he has "gotten much better since then."

"So, I know from personal experience how hard the job you have is," Biden added. "People — people having to phone or — you know, or not afraid to use that phone. I used to give out my phone number; can’t do that anymore. They don’t even allow me to have a phone anymore."

WHITE HOUSE DECLINES TO COMMENT ON DURHAM ALLEGATIONS, REFERS FOX NEWS TO DOJ

Biden’s anecdote was immediately mocked by conservatives on Twitter.

"What is he talking about?" a Twitter page run by the Republican National Committee asked.

"Creepy Joe is at it again with his disgusting behavior!" author Dinesh D’Souza tweeted.

"Does anyone really know what he's talking about these days?" attorney and former Senior Legal Adviser & Counsel to former President Trump Jenna Ellis tweeted.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP HERE

"Joe Biden can’t remember half the things most of the time but he can sure as hell remember that time he put a random dead dog on the porch of someone who disliked his politics," radio host Dana Loesch tweeted.

"Biden said he placed a dead dog on a woman's doorstep when he was a county council member," comedian Terrence K. Williams tweeted. "WHERE IS PETA @peta If President Trump said this it would be all over the news! Joe Biden must go! He is unhinged Am I right or Am I right?"

Duane Patterson, producer of the Hugh Hewitt show, claimed on Twitter that Biden's story doesn't match up with his previous accounts of what actually took place.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News.