Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

POLITICS

Biden meeting with Democrat governors Wednesday following disastrous debate performance

Biden's meeting with Democratic governors comes as his presidential campaign pushes back against calls for him to end his 2024 White House re-election bid

Paul Steinhauser By Paul Steinhauser Fox News
Published
close
Nancy Pelosi: Legitimate to ask if President Biden has a 'condition' Video

Nancy Pelosi: Legitimate to ask if President Biden has a 'condition'

Nancy Pelosi said it was legitimate to ask if President Biden -- and former President Trump -- had a 'condition' affecting their fitness for office.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Plans are in the works for President Biden to meet on Wednesday with the nation's Democratic governors, in the wake of Biden's extremely rough performance during last Thursday's first debate with former President Trump.

Multiple Democratic sources confirmed that the meeting, which is likely to be virtual, was in the process of being scheduled.

The encounter comes after Democratic governors on Monday huddled on a conference call, 

Multiple Democratic sources confirmed to Fox News that Democratic governors yesterday held a call to discuss the latest developments regarding President Biden’s 2024 rematch with Trump.

BIDEN CAMPAIGN SPOTLIGHTS MASSIVE JUNE FUNDRAISING HAUL IN 2024 ELECTION REMATCH WITH TRUMP

Joe Biden, Donald Trump

President Biden and former President Trump debated on Thursday night. (Getty Images)

Biden, who at age 81 is the oldest president in the nation's history, is facing the roughest stretch of his bid for a second term in the White House. This, after his halting delivery and stumbling answers at the debate, sparked widespread panic in the Democratic Party and spurred calls from political pundits, editorial writers, and some party politicians and donors for Biden to step aside as the party's 2024 standard-bearer.

BIDEN TRIES TO FLIP THE SCRIPT ON NEGATIVE NARRATIVE COMING OUT OF DISASTROUS DEBATE WITH TRUMP

Monday's call was organized by Democratic Governors Association (DGA) chair Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota 

Sources familiar with the call described it as a forum where the governors discussed how to respond to last week's debate, but that there was no serious talk of urging the president to step aside. One source characterized it as a "gripe session."

Sources also told Fox News that the Biden campaign was aware of the call ahead of time.

President Biden sets a fundraising record in June, in his 2024 election rematch with former President Trump

President Biden reacts after speaking at a campaign rally in Raleigh, North Carolina, Friday, June. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)

"Democratic governors are some of the President and Vice President’s most proactive and vocal supporters because they’ve seen how the Biden-Harris Administration’s accomplishments are directly benefiting their residents. The Biden/Harris team is in constant communication with the governors and their teams, including about yesterday's meeting," a national Democratic official familiar with the call who asked for anonymity to speak more freely told Fox News.

TRUMP GETS A BUMP AGAINST BIDEN IN POST-DEBATE POLL 

Rep. Lloyd Doggett of Texas on Tuesday became the first Democratic House or Senate member or governor to publicly call for Biden to step aside as the party's standard-bearer.

A number of the governors, including some who've been speculated as potential replacements on the extreme longshot chance that Biden would step away from his re-election bid, have acknowledged the president's debate performance was shaky but remained committed to supporting the president.

california gov. newsom

California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks to reporters after the debate between President Biden and former President Trump in Atlanta, Thursday, June 27, 2024. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

One of those governors, Gavin Newsom of California, told reporters in the spin room following the debate on Thursday night that "I will never turn my back on President Biden and I don't know a Democrat in my party that would do so. And especially after tonight. We have his back."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

And Newsom, who's a top Biden campaign surrogate, said "none" when asked if he had any concerns about Biden's fitness for office. "I have no trepidation."

Get the latest updates from the 2024 campaign trail, exclusive interviews and more at our Fox News Digital election hub.

Paul Steinhauser is a politics reporter based in New Hampshire. 

More from Politics