Biden intervenes in Dem congressional primary, warning all 'we did to help ordinary people is in jeopardy now'

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Former President Joe Biden has endorsed Dan Koh, a candidate running for U.S. Congress in Massachusetts' 6th Congressional District Democratic primary in an open race as Rep. Seth Moulton runs for U.S. Senate.

Koh, who previously served in various roles during Biden's White House tenure, issued a video in which Biden said that he was calling because he wanted to endorse Koh.

Koh told Biden he is "honored."

Biden told Koh, "You will be one heck of a congressman," asserting, "everything you and I fought for, everything we did to help ordinary people is in jeopardy now in this administration, so we gotta get ya elected."

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Former Vice President Kamala Harris endorsed Koh last year.

Koh previously lost a 2018 Democratic congressional primary in Massachusetts by a razor-thin margin.

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Biden also recently endorsed Keisha Lance Bottoms for Georgia governor.

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Bottoms, who also served in Biden's administration, had previously served as Atlanta mayor.