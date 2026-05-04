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Politics

Biden intervenes in Dem congressional primary, warning all 'we did to help ordinary people is in jeopardy now'

Dan Koh also has former Vice President Kamala Harris' endorsement

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
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Karine Jean-Pierre reveals she can't 'stomach' Dems in new book Video

Karine Jean-Pierre reveals she can't 'stomach' Dems in new book

Massachusetts congressional candidate Dan Koh joins 'America Reports' to discuss former Biden press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre's criticisms of the Democratic Party in her new book.

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Former President Joe Biden has endorsed Dan Koh, a candidate running for U.S. Congress in Massachusetts' 6th Congressional District Democratic primary in an open race as Rep. Seth Moulton runs for U.S. Senate.

Koh, who previously served in various roles during Biden's White House tenure, issued a video in which Biden said that he was calling because he wanted to endorse Koh.

Koh told Biden he is "honored."

Biden told Koh, "You will be one heck of a congressman," asserting, "everything you and I fought for, everything we did to help ordinary people is in jeopardy now in this administration, so we gotta get ya elected."

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President Joe Biden

Former President Joe Biden speaks to a crowd during a fundraising event with the South Carolina Democratic Party at the Columbia Museum of Art on Feb. 27, 2026 in Columbia, S.C. (Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

Former Vice President Kamala Harris endorsed Koh last year.

Koh previously lost a 2018 Democratic congressional primary in Massachusetts by a razor-thin margin.

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Dan Koh

Congressional candidate Dan Koh participates in a debate between the Democratic candidates for the Third Congressional District seat in Lowell, MA on April 29, 2018. (Keith Bedford/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Biden also recently endorsed Keisha Lance Bottoms for Georgia governor.

KAMALA HARRIS-ENDORSED CANDIDATE IN HOT SEAT FOR MILLION-DOLLAR DC HOME HUNDREDS OF MILES OUTSIDE DISTRICT

Former Vice President Kamala Harris endorsing Dan Koh for Massachusetts' 6th Congressional District

Former Vice President Kamala Harris endorsed former senior White House official Dan Koh for Massachusetts' 6th Congressional District. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP Photo; Stephanie Chasez/Official White House Photo)

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Bottoms, who also served in Biden's administration, had previously served as Atlanta mayor.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

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