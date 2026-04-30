Trump DOJ report lays bare Biden administration's alleged anti-Christian bias

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The Department of Justice's investigations and prosecutions of Christians during the Biden administration signal that the government discriminated against people based on their faith, according to a sweeping 200-page report released Thursday by the Trump DOJ.

"The Biden Administration generally tolerated religious beliefs that were privately held but zealously pursued actions to limit Christians’ ability to act in accordance with their faith," the report found.

The document, released by a Trump DOJ task force, serves as an internal deep dive into concerns critics have already publicly raised surrounding prosecutions of pro-life protesters, investigations into Catholics, the administration's posture toward religious concerns with COVID-19 vaccines and more. The report contended that the Biden administration showed a pattern of making enforcement choices that de-prioritized religious liberty protections.

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"No American should live in fear that the federal government will punish them for their faith," Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, who chaired the task force, said in a statement. "As our report lays out, the Biden Administration’s actions devastated the lives of many Christian Americans. That devastation ended with President Trump. The Department of Justice will continue to expose bad actors who targeted Christians and work tirelessly to restore religious liberty for all Americans of faith."

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The report, drafted in response to President Donald Trump's executive order called Eradicating Anti-Christian Bias, laid out corrective measures the DOJ has taken, including engaging with faith groups, holding hearings featuring alleged victims, shifts in law enforcement priorities and revised legal interpretations of court precedents.

Fox News Digital reached out to a Biden representative for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.