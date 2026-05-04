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Politics

Bernie Sanders campaigns with controversial Michigan Senate candidate

Dr. Abdul El-Sayed wants to abolish ICE

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
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Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed campaigns with Bernie Sanders, pushes to defund police, abolish ICE Video

Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed campaigns with Bernie Sanders, pushes to defund police, abolish ICE

'The Big Weekend Show' panel discusses Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed's alliances with Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Hasan Piker.

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As part of his "Fighting Oligarchy" tour, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., rallied Sunday in Detroit, Michigan, with U.S. Senate hopeful Dr. Abdul El-Sayed and U.S. House hopeful State Rep. Donavan McKinney.

Sanders said the nation needs leaders in D.C. with "the guts to take on the political establishment of both political parties, to take on the oligarchs and economic establishment. That's why we need Dr. Abdul El-Sayed in the Senate."

El-Sayed advocates for policies including "Medicare-for-all" and the abolition of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), points which he hammered home during remarks at the event.

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Abdul El-Sayed and Sen. Bernie Sanders

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., stands with Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed after speaking at Mumford High School on May 3, 2026 in Detroit, Mich. (Sarah Rice/Getty Images)

Sanders endorsed El-Sayed for governor back in 2018, but the candidate lost the Democratic gubernatorial primary that year to Gretchen Whitmer.

He is currently running in the Democratic U.S. Senate primary in Michigan. Other prominent contenders include U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens, D-Mich., and state Sen. Mallory McMorrow.

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Sen. Bernie Sanders

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks at Mumford High School on May 3, 2026 in Detroit, Mich. (Sarah Rice/Getty Images)

McKinney also supports the prospects of establishing "Medicare-for-all" and abolishing ICE.

He is running in the Democratic primary in Michigan's 13th Congressional District, challenging incumbent U.S. Rep. Shri Thanedar, D-Mich.

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Michigan state Rep. Donavan McKinney

State Rep. Donavan McKinney, who's running for Congress, speaks before U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., takes the stage at Mumford High School on May 3, 2026 in Detroit, Mich. (Sarah Rice/Getty Images)

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Sanders said during the event that "over the last six, eight years, we have elected dozens of great members of Congress, strong progressives who are standing up and fighting for the working class. And I certainly hope that Donavan McKinney will join that group."

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

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