Bernie Sanders campaigns with controversial Michigan Senate candidate

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As part of his "Fighting Oligarchy" tour, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., rallied Sunday in Detroit, Michigan, with U.S. Senate hopeful Dr. Abdul El-Sayed and U.S. House hopeful State Rep. Donavan McKinney.

Sanders said the nation needs leaders in D.C. with "the guts to take on the political establishment of both political parties, to take on the oligarchs and economic establishment. That's why we need Dr. Abdul El-Sayed in the Senate."

El-Sayed advocates for policies including "Medicare-for-all" and the abolition of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), points which he hammered home during remarks at the event.

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Sanders endorsed El-Sayed for governor back in 2018, but the candidate lost the Democratic gubernatorial primary that year to Gretchen Whitmer.

He is currently running in the Democratic U.S. Senate primary in Michigan. Other prominent contenders include U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens, D-Mich., and state Sen. Mallory McMorrow.

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McKinney also supports the prospects of establishing "Medicare-for-all" and abolishing ICE.

He is running in the Democratic primary in Michigan's 13th Congressional District, challenging incumbent U.S. Rep. Shri Thanedar, D-Mich.

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Sanders said during the event that "over the last six, eight years, we have elected dozens of great members of Congress, strong progressives who are standing up and fighting for the working class. And I certainly hope that Donavan McKinney will join that group."