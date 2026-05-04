House minority leader mocks Trump with 'Jeffries Derangement Syndrome' jab

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House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., used a variation of a common attack on Democrats, turning it on President Donald Trump over the weekend. "Jeffries Derangement Syndrome."

Sharing a screenshot of a Trump post that called Jeffries "a Low IQ individual" and suggested he be impeached for calling the Supreme Court "illegitimate," the Democratic leader responded with three words.

"Jeffries Derangement Syndrome," he said,

The phrase "Trump Derangement Syndrome" is often used by Trump supporters to describe people who vehemently oppose the president regardless of what he is doing.

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This exchange followed a Friday Truth Social post in which the president asserted, "Low IQ Democrat Minority Leader, Hakeem Jeffries, is nothing but a THUG, and he is a danger to our Country!" The post includes a photo of the congressman holding a baseball bat.

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In a Saturday post on X, Jeffries shared a screenshot of the president's message and mockingly wrote, "Do you need a hug? Be Best."

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Jeffries had used the phrase "illegitimate Supreme Court majority" during remarks at a news conference on Wednesday.