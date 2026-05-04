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Politics

House minority leader mocks Trump with 'Jeffries Derangement Syndrome' jab

President Donald Trump has repeatedly referred to Rep. Hakeem Jeffries as 'Low IQ'

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
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Mark Levin: Hakeem Jeffries seems to think he owns the Constitution Video

Mark Levin: Hakeem Jeffries seems to think he owns the Constitution

Fox News host Mark Levin analyzes House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries' Supreme Court criticism, voting access and more on 'Life, Liberty & Levin.'

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House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., used a variation of a common attack on Democrats, turning it on President Donald Trump over the weekend. "Jeffries Derangement Syndrome."

Sharing a screenshot of a Trump post that called Jeffries "a Low IQ individual" and suggested he be impeached for calling the Supreme Court "illegitimate," the Democratic leader responded with three words.

"Jeffries Derangement Syndrome," he said,

The phrase "Trump Derangement Syndrome" is often used by Trump supporters to describe people who vehemently oppose the president regardless of what he is doing.

JEFFRIES CALLS TRUMP 'DUMBEST PERSON EVER' TO SIT AT 1600 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries speaking at a press conference in the U.S. Capitol

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries speaks during his weekly press conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on March 19, 2026. President Donald Trump takes questions from the media alongside Taoiseach Micheál Martin during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on March 17, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images; Alex Wong/Getty Images)

This exchange followed a Friday Truth Social post in which the president asserted, "Low IQ Democrat Minority Leader, Hakeem Jeffries, is nothing but a THUG, and he is a danger to our Country!" The post includes a photo of the congressman holding a baseball bat.

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President Trump

President Trump raises a fist as he departs Doral, Florida en route to his Palm Beach mansion on May 2, 2026 in Palm Beach, Fla. (Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images)

In a Saturday post on X, Jeffries shared a screenshot of the president's message and mockingly wrote, "Do you need a hug? Be Best."

House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries and others.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., speaks at a press conference with other members of the Congressional Black Caucus on the Supreme Court decision in Louisiana v. Callais, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on April 29, 2026. (Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images)

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Jeffries had used the phrase "illegitimate Supreme Court majority" during remarks at a news conference on Wednesday.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

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