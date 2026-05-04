Rudy Giuliani 'breathing on his own' after 9/11-induced health scare

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani's ongoing hospitalization is related to serious health repercussions of his heroism in New York City following the 9/11 terror attacks nearly 25 years ago, and the Republican stalwart's condition appears to be improving, Fox News Digital has learned.

Giuliani was in the final year of his two-term mayorship when terrorists hijacked airliners and crashed them into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in Lower Manhattan, killing thousands. He was two blocks away when the first tower fell at 9:59 AM ET on that otherwise sunny Tuesday and felt the effects first-hand, close-up.

GIULIANI BLASTS DE BLASIO'S TENURE AS MAYOR

Giuliani spokesman Ted Goodman told Fox News Digital on Monday that the 81-year-old ex-mayor and former presidential candidate is currently recovering from pneumonia and still being monitored at a Florida hospital as a "precautionary measure."

"On September 11, Mayor Giuliani ran toward the towers to help those in need, which led to a restrictive airway disease diagnosis," Goodman said in a statement he also later posted to X.

DEMOCRATS WHO RALLIED AT ‘NO KINGS’ PROTESTS MOCKED FOR CHEERING KING CHARLES IN CONGRESS

"This disease adds complications to any emerging respiratory issue, and the virus quickly overwhelmed his body, requiring mechanical ventilation to maintain his blood pressure."

Sometimes called "World Trade Center Cough," restrictive airway disease is a lung condition caused by inhalation of heavily-alkaline dust from materials like concrete, as well as asbestos and glass that was pulverized when the towers collapsed and shrouded about one-fifth of Manhattan Island in some level of dust-induced darkness.

Thousands of first responders have battled or died from the disease, leading famous Tri-State figures like comedian Jon Stewart to publicly take up the mantle of their cause.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Goodman said Monday that Giuliani is now breathing on his own and has primary medical providers at his side.

"Mayor Giuliani is the ultimate fighter—as he has demonstrated throughout his life—and he is winning this battle," he said.

"His family deeply appreciates the outpouring of love and support. The mayor believes in the power of prayer, and we are feeling that strength today. He remains in critical but stable condition. Keep the prayers coming."