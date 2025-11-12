Kamala Harris-endorsed candidate in hot seat for million-dollar DC home hundreds of miles outside district

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: Former Vice President Kamala Harris’ pick for Massachusetts’ 6th Congressional District, Dan Koh, is facing scrutiny for owning a million-dollar home hundreds of miles from the district in Washington, D.C.

Koh, who held several senior roles in former President Joe Biden’s White House, is running in a crowded race to replace Democratic Rep. Seth Moulton, who is running for the Senate. He has received the endorsement of Harris, who called him a "fighter" who "knows how to get things done."

Though running in a suburban Massachusetts district, Koh and his wife own a $1.3 million home in a swanky neighborhood by Capitol Hill, which they purchased in 2022, according to the website for the D.C. Office of Tax and Revenue.

The two also own a home in Andover, Massachusetts, which sits within the 6th Congressional District, according to the North Essex Registry of Deeds. The Massachusetts home was purchased in 2019 for $810,000.

Amy Carnevale, chair of the Massachusetts Republican Party, knocked Koh over the home, telling Fox News Digital that "living full-time in D.C. with a no-show house in Massachusetts seems to be a family tradition amongst MassDems."

She also criticized another Massachusetts Democrat, Sen. Ed Markey, who she said is "known in the Bay State as the ‘Senator from Chevy Chase,’" because he "is rarely seen in his alleged hometown in Massachusetts."

"Dan Koh is now looking to follow in that tradition. What a shame for actual residents of Massachusetts who deserve better," added Carnevale.

In response, a spokesperson for Koh’s campaign told Fox News Digital that "Dan lives full-time at his home in Andover, which he and his wife have owned for over 6 years."

The spokesperson said that Koh "lived in D.C. during his time as a senior official in the White House during the Biden-Harris administration with his family."

Tax documents available on the district’s Office of Tax and Revenue’s website show that Koh and his wife still own the D.C. home as of August.

Harris endorsed Koh on Oct. 28, saying: "During our time in the White House, I saw Dan’s steadfast drive to make life better — and more affordable — for working people."

"He knows how to get things done, will be the fighter you deserve, and is ready on day one," said Harris, adding, "I’m proud to endorse him and encourage everyone in Massachusetts’ 6th District to support his campaign."

A statement by Koh’s campaign said that he is among the first candidates Harris has endorsed in the 2025-26 campaign cycle, which the campaign said demonstrates "the critical importance of electing a strong, effective Democratic leader to represent the 6th District."

Koh said he is "honored that Vice President Harris has endorsed our campaign for Massachusetts' 6th District," adding, "I personally witnessed the Vice President’s tireless dedication to the American people every day in the administration."

He added, "I'll be ready on day one to bring the same brand of leadership to Capitol Hill, getting to work to deliver results for families of our commonwealth and our country."

Fox News Digital reached out to Harris for contact but did not immediately receive a response.