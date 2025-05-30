Expand / Collapse search
Trump says Biden didn't favor his admin's lax border security policy, suggests autopen played a role

Trump said he thinks Biden's autopen use will go down as one of the greatest scandals in American history

By Alec Schemmel Fox News
Published
Trump pressed on Biden’s alleged autopen usage

Fox News senior White House correspondent Peter Doocy questions President Donald Trump about the alleged use of the autopen during the Biden administration.

President Donald Trump said that he thinks Joe Biden didn't really agree with many of his administration's lax border security policies, instead suggesting that those surrounding the former president took advantage of his declining faculties and utilized an autopen feature in the White House to pass radical directives pertaining to the border.

The comments came during a press conference from the Oval Office on Friday, during which Trump signaled that investigators are zeroing in on exactly who authorized officials in the White House to sign important documents for Biden using the autopen. 

"I think the autopen is going to become one of the great scandals of all time, because you have somebody operating it, or a number of people operating," Trump told reporters. "I knew Joe Biden, Joe Biden wasn't in favor of opening up borders, letting 21 million people into this from prisons and mental institutions and gang members. He wasn't into that at all. And, you know who signed these? Who signed these orders, proclamations and all of the different things that he signed that said our country so far back?"

WATCHDOG FINDS 'NO EVIDENCE' BIDEN KNEW OF CRUCIAL CLIMATE EOS, DEMANDS ANSWERS ON WHO SIGNED AUTOPEN

autopen machine, left; joe biden, right

House Republicans, led by Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, launched an investigation earlier this month aimed at determining whether Biden, who was in declining health during the final months of his presidency, was mentally fit to authorize the use of the autopen.  (Getty Images/Fox News)

House Republicans, led by Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, launched an investigation earlier this month aimed at determining whether Biden, who was in declining health during the final months of his presidency, was mentally fit to authorize the use of the autopen. Comer said this week he was "open" to dragging Biden before the House to answer questions about the matter if need be.   

"I understand he signed almost everything with an auto-pen. It's a very dangerous thing. It really means you're not president," Trump added in his comments to reporters Friday.

Trump pointed to Biden's legacy as a "sort of a moderate person," to explain his reasoning why he thinks Biden was not in favor of all of his administration's open border policies, adding that "he wasn't a person that would allow a murderers to come into our country."

REP. JAMES COMER SPOTLIGHTS BIDEN ADMIN'S 'RECORD OF DISHONESTY' AHEAD OF AUTOPEN PROBE

Joe Biden in wide shot

President Joe Biden walks off after speaking about an executive order in the East Room at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, June 4, 2024. Biden unveiled plans to enact immediate significant restrictions on migrants seeking asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border as the White House tries to neutralize immigration as a political liability ahead of the November elections. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

"I don't believe it was Joe Biden, I really don't," Trump reiterated. "He wasn't a person that was in favor of transgender for anybody that wanted it, to take kids out of families, etc., etc."

A new book, an audio transcript of Biden's special counsel testimony, and a shocking cancer diagnosis have all renewed focus on how Biden's cognitive decline may have been worse than the public knew.

stacks of 'Original Sin' books

The newly released book "Original Sin" about Joe Biden's mental and physical fitness during his run for a second term as president, is displayed at a Manhattan bookstore on May 20, 2025, in New York City. The book, which accuses a small group of the former president's friends and aides of hiding his deteriorating health, comes as Biden has announced that he has cancer.  (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Last week, Comer sent out letters to five of the former president's closest confidants, including his former doctor in the White House, seeking further answers about Biden's cognitive health while in office. All five have made contact with the Oversight Committee, but Comer has threatened subpoena power if they refuse to testify.  

"Look, I would love to ask Joe Biden a lot of questions, but right now, we’re starting with the staffers who were operating the autopen," Comer said, according to the New York Post. "We’re going to bring the physician, Dr. O’Connor, in, because he definitely was not telling the truth about Joe Biden’s health."