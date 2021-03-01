Mexican president should call out Biden for creating new border 'crisis': Mark Morgan

Former Acting Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Mark Morgan said former President Donald Trump’s criticisms of President Joe Biden’s immigration policies at CPAC were "spot on," arguing that Biden’s "radical, open border policies" have created a "crisis" at the southern border.

"The radical, open border policies of this administration ... [have] eroded every successful tool of authority we have," Morgan told "Fox & Friends" on Monday, echoing Trump’s CPAC speech.

"And now, they’re shocked that we see a crisis on our southern border that’s already here. It’s truly remarkable what we’re seeing."

Morgan, a visiting fellow at Heritage Foundation, joined Brian Kilmeade on "Fox & Friends" ahead of Biden’s virtual bilateral meeting with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. The two leaders are expected to discuss cooperation on migration, joint development efforts in Southern Mexico and Central America, COVID-19 recovery and economic cooperation.

Morgan said he would be critical of Biden’s policies if he were the Mexican president.

"What I would say is, ‘Hey, what are you doing? You’re now causing the crisis that is now negatively impacting our country. What are you doing? You’ve turned the spigot back on and you are driving another crisis that’s impacting every country, you know, that’s involved in this,’" Morgan said. "If I was the Mexican president, I would be calling Biden out on it."

The former acting CBP commissioner responded to an Axios report that said CBP officials expect thousands of unaccompanied children to cross the border in May. "A Customs and Border Protection staffer told top administration officials Thursday the agency is projecting a peak of 13,000 unaccompanied children crossing the border in May," the outlet reported, citing sources directly familiar with the discussion.

Morgan argued that Biden’s policies are driving the increased border crossings.

"What [the U.S. is] doing right now is releasing every single one of them as fast as we possibly can into the interior United States," Morgan said. "That’s the goal of this [Biden] administration: Not to protect our borders, not to enforce our laws, but absolutely to exploit them, abuse them and let people illegally in the United States … And then prevent ICE from lawfully apprehending them and deporting them."

"So basically, in a couple of years, we’re going have a couple more million people here illegally demanding their amnesty," he added.