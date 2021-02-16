Former Texas sheriff: US ‘basically reopening the border’ to illegal immigrants with Biden agenda

The Biden administration's immigration policies amount to "reopening the border" to illegal aliens and creating the conditions for an illegal immigration spike, a retired Texas sheriff warned on "Fox & Friends" Tuesday.

"We do not have the infrastructure in place to take care of those thousands and thousands of people that want to come here," former Rockwall County Sheriff Harold Eavenson told co-host Ainsley Earhardt. "And some of them have criminal histories and they bring that with them into our country as well."

Eavenson asserted that the federal government has a duty to provide security for its citizens by enforcing immigration law.

He added that the United States is "gullible" for taking in immigrants that their own countries do not want to be responsible for and buying into the "philosophy" of prioritizing immigrants over the safety of citizens.

REPUBLICANS SLAM BIDEN MOVE TO ADMIT 25,000 MIGRANTS FROM MEXICO AMID BORDER SURGE FEARS

"We must build that wall and we must enforce our immigration laws" he added.

Biden’s immigration agenda, which was recently suspended by a federal judge, makes a number of changes to former President Donald Trump’s approach to immigration.

Biden’s immigration orders include halting deportations for at least 100 days, ending the "Remain in Mexico" policy, resuming catch and release, and ending border wall construction.

Over the weekend, Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis slammed the president's reported consideration of domestic travel restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic even as the administration seeks to loosen immigration restrictions.

"You can't square wanting open borders for illegal aliens, but then also restricting U.S. citizens from basically traveling around the country as they see fit and I think the American people see the hypocrisy in that," DeSantis told "Sunday Morning Futures."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The New York Times reported earlier this month that health authorities in San Diego have ruled that those crossing into California must stay in a hotel for 10 days before being allowed to continue their travels in the United States.

However, the Times also reported, citing volunteers working with migrants in Texas, that "there is no similar quarantine requirement" for migrants who arrive in that state with no coronavirus symptoms.

Fox News' Talia Kaplan contributed to this report.