Biden heads to Los Angeles for big-ticket Democratic fundraiser with Nancy Pelosi as inflation runs hot

President Biden will attend a big-ticket fundraiser for House Democrats Thursday evening alongside Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., in Los Angeles.

Tickets for the high-profile Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee event start at $5,000, with the top-spending attendees shelling out a whopping $50,000 per head, according to a Deadline report.

Though the hosts of the event remain unknown, the fundraiser will be held in Brentwood, one of the most expensive neighborhoods in Los Angeles and home to some of Hollywood’s biggest names including Gwyneth Paltrow, Lebron James and Tom Brady.

The fundraiser is part of Biden’s four-day-long western U.S. campaign tour that includes Colorado, Southern California, and Oregon. Absent from the president’s campaign schedule are stops in states that have two of the highest profile midterm Senate races this cycle, Nevada and Arizona.

BIDEN GOES WEST ON 3-STATE TOUR AS MIDTERM ELECTIONS NEAR

A number of vulnerable Democrats currently facing close midterm elections have steered clear of Biden on the campaign trail as he remains unpopular among a majority of voters.

On Friday, Biden will travel to Orange County, California, to discuss "lowering costs for American families" before heading to Oregon, according to the White House.

ENTHUSIASM FOR BIDEN ‘REMAINS SCARCE,’ 63% OF AMERICANS DISAPPROVE OF HIS HANDLING OF ECONOMY: POLL

Despite the passage of Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, consumer prices have remained stubbornly high, with prices climbing 8.2% annually in September, according to the Labor Department Thursday morning. In Los Angeles, gas prices hit record-highs last Thursday, topping out at $6.46 per gallon.

Though Biden’s approval rating has gradually ticked up in recent months, his numbers remain underwater with only 44% of Americans approving of his job as president, according to a recent Marist poll.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Marist Poll was conducted from September 27-29, and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.