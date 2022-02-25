Biden has decided on his Supreme Court pick: sources

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden has made his decision regarding a Supreme Court nominee to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer, and the announcement could come as soon as Friday, two sources close to the process confirmed to Fox News.

The sources would not reveal the name, but the three finalists for the vacancy are Ketanji Brown Jackson, Leondra Kruger and Michelle Childs, Fox News has previously reported.

Justice Stephen Breyer announced he would be retiring at the end of the current term. Biden has promised to pick a Black woman, calling such a choice "long overdue."

Biden has faced criticism for limiting his Supreme Court pick to a Black woman.

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Dr. Ben Carson blasted Biden last month for making identity politics a factor in his choice for a Supreme Court justice.

"You know, this is America," Carson said during an interview on WMAL's " The Vince Coglianese Show, " a local radio show in Washington, D.C.

"Many people fought and gave their lives to bring equality. And now we're reverting back to identity politics. And as we continue to do that, we're bringing more division into our country," Carson added.