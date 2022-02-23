Expand / Collapse search
Biden interviews 3 Supreme Court candidates: Jackson, Kruger, Childs

Biden will announce his pick before the end of February, the White House says

By Bill Mears | Fox News
President Biden has personally completed interviews with three candidates for the Supreme Court vacancy: Ketanji Brown Jackson, Leondra Kruger and Michelle Childs, Fox News has learned.

White House officials are not commenting further, other than to say Biden will announce his pick before the end of the month – in the next few days.

    FILE - Ketanji Brown Jackson, nominated to be a U.S. Circuit Judge for the District of Columbia Circuit, testifies before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on pending judicial nominations on Capitol Hill, April 28, 2021 in Washington.  (Kevin Lamarque-Pool/Getty Images)

    FILE - In this Dec. 22, 2014 file photo Leondra Kruger addresses the Commission of Judicial Appointments during her confirmation hearing to the California Supreme Court in San Francisco.  (AP Photo/S. Todd Rogers, Pool, File)

    U.S. District Judge J. Michelle Childs stands in the federal courthouse where she hears cases on Feb. 18, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

Justice Stephen Breyer announced he would be retiring at the end of the current term. Biden has promised to pick a Black woman, calling such a choice "long overdue."

Biden has tapped former Democratic Alabama Sen. Doug Jones as the experienced "sherpa" to guide the confirmation process, which would include private meetings with senators and practice sessions known as "murder boards" to prepare the nominee for expected tough Senate committee questioning.

Office space has been set up at the adjacent Eisenhower Executive Office Building for Jones and other outside advisers. The nominee will also get a suite of offices to prepare for the confirmation.

