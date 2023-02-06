Biden, Harris will hit the 2024 swing states after State of the Union

President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to several states that will likely be critical to the 2024 election to tout their policy agenda and accomplishments after Biden's State of the Union address on Tuesday.

Biden will visit Wisconsin to discuss the latest positive job report on Wednesday, while Harris will visit Georgia to promote green energy initiatives. The trips are a part of the White House's "blitz" this week after the State of the Union, which will also see members of Biden's Cabinet visit 20 states in two days to promote their accomplishments, the Associated Press reported.

"During the State of the Union, President Biden will outline how the past two years has seen historic job growth, falling inflation, higher wages, and record investments coming back to America," the White House said. "The economic travel blitz showcases how the president’s vision is creating jobs, rebuilding our infrastructure, lowering costs for families, tackling climate change, investing in our future and delivering for families too often left behind."

Biden's trip to Wisconsin, where he won in 2020 by a narrow margin, is expected to be followed by an announcement of his reelection bid in the coming months.

The White House continues to cite job reports that show companies are hiring people, even as voters worry over elevated inflation and gas prices. Biden is likely to tout the January jobs report in his Tuesday address, which showed the U.S. is still enjoying the lowest unemployment rate since 1969. Inflation remains elevated, although the administration has highlighted a drop in prices over the last few months.

White House Economic Adviser Jared Bernstein told "Fox News Sunday" that the most recent job report counters the idea that the U.S. is approaching a recession.

"My point is that 3.4% unemployment is not recessionary," Bernstein said. "Half a million jobs in January is not recessionary. 2.9% on GDP at the end of last year is not recessionary."

"Prices are high, but they are moving in the right direction," Bernstein said.

The Biden administration "blitz" includes 30 events that will see Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in Louisiana, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in Tennessee, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack in North Carolina, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm in Nevada, and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona in Nebraska.

Biden has yet to announce his re-election bid, which he hinted at in recent days.

"We’re just getting started," Biden said at the Democratic National Committee’s winter meeting Friday. "I intend to get… more done."