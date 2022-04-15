Biden, Harris gave less to charity in 2021 than others earning similar income

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden and Vice President Harris each gave less to charity than the average taxpayer for their level of earnings, with Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff donating far below what most in their high income bracket contribute, according to their 2021 tax returns released Friday.

The poorest Americans were far more generous than either couple.

Biden and first lady Jill Biden reported federal adjusted gross income of $610,702 in 2021 and paid $183,925 in federal and state income taxes while giving $17,394 to charity, about 2.8%. According to 2016 data from the nonpartisan Tax Policy Center, the average charitable deduction for those making between $500,000 and $2 million is 3.1% of adjusted gross income. Filers earning between $100,000 and $500,000 donate 2.9%.

WHITE HOUSE RELEASES BIDEN'S 2021 TAX RETURNS

Harris and Emhoff's 2021 federal income tax return showed a federal adjusted gross income of $1,655,563. The couple paid $523,371 in federal income tax.

The tax filing shows they contributed $22,100 to charity in 2021, which, at 1.3%, is less than half the average donation for such high earners. On average, taxpayers making between $500,000 and $2,000,000 gave 3.1% of their income to charity, which would equal $51,322 on an income of $1,655,563.

Those earning under $50,000 who itemized charitable deductions handed out 8.4% of their AGI.

US BELIEVES UKRAINE'S ACTIONS LEAD TO SINKING OF RUSSIA'S MOSKVA WARSHIP, OFFICIAL SAYS

Biden’s charitable giving went to 10 different charities in 2021, with the largest gift — $5,000 — donated to the Beau Biden Foundation .

The $17,394 given to charity marks a decrease from 2020, when Biden was running for president. During that year, the Bidens gave $30,704 to charitable causes, which amounted to about 5% of their income.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

"With this release, the President has shared a total of 24 years of tax returns with the American public, once again demonstrating his commitment to being transparent with the American people about the finances of the commander in chief," the White House said in a statement Friday.