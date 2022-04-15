Two Republicans visit Ukraine; Russian warship sinks in Black Sea
Two Republicans became the first U.S. officials to visit Ukraine. Russian Ministry of Defense reports that the warship Moskva has sunk in the Black Sea.
The flagship of Russia's Black Sea navy sank, according to a statement from the Russian Ministry of Defense.
"During the towing of the cruiser Moskva to the port of destination, the ship lost its stability due to hull damage received during a fire from the detonation of ammunition. In the conditions of stormy seas, the ship sank," the ministry said, according to the Russian state news agency TASS.
Russia confirmed Wednesday that the Moskva had been evacuated after it was "severely damaged," claiming that a fire on board had caused an explosion. Yet Ukrainian officials said their military hit the ship with two cruise missiles.
Russian advances in the south and east of Ukraine floundered on Thursday, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine claimed.
"In the Donetsk and Tavriya directions, the russian enemy's main efforts were focused on attempts to capture the settlements of Popasna and Rubizhne. It is not successful," the Ukrainian military said.
"Thus, in the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, eight enemy attacks were repulsed in the past 24 hours, four tanks, six armoured personnel carriers, four infantry fighting vehicles, and one enemy artillery system were destroyed," Kyiv added.
Two Republicans in Congress, Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., and Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-Ind., became the first U.S. elected officials to set foot in Ukraine on Thursday. Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that the administration is "not sending the president to Ukraine."
"While meeting with leaders in NATO countries bordering Ukraine, I was invited to meet Ukrainian officials in Kyiv and Bucha and see firsthand the butchery and war crimes committed by Putin," Daines said in a statement. "There is indisputable evidence of Putin’s war crimes everywhere—the images of shallow mass graves filled with civilians, women and children are heart wrenching."
