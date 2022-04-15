Two Republicans visit Ukraine; Russian warship sinks in Black Sea

The flagship of Russia's Black Sea navy sank, according to a statement from the Russian Ministry of Defense.

"During the towing of the cruiser Moskva to the port of destination, the ship lost its stability due to hull damage received during a fire from the detonation of ammunition. In the conditions of stormy seas, the ship sank," the ministry said, according to the Russian state news agency TASS.

Russia confirmed Wednesday that the Moskva had been evacuated after it was "severely damaged," claiming that a fire on board had caused an explosion. Yet Ukrainian officials said their military hit the ship with two cruise missiles.