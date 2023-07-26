Biden donor, appointee purchasing Hunter's art presents 'conflict of interest' and 'raises red flags': experts

A President Biden donor and appointee who purchased Hunter Biden's expensive artwork presents an apparent "conflict of interest" and "raises red flags," ethics experts told Fox News Digital.

The identities of the individuals who have bought Hunter's paintings have remained under wraps. However, Business Insider revealed Monday that one of the anonymous buyers was Elizabeth Hirsh Naftali, who President Biden appointed to the Commission for the Preservation of America’s Heritage Abroad in July 2022.

Hirsh Naftali is a significant Democrat donor and has pushed large amounts behind Biden. She donated more than $200,000 to his 2020 candidacy and added just over $13,000 to his campaign and victory fund for the 2024 election. She has also frequently visited the White House. Her appointment came eight months after Hunter Biden’s first art opening, though it is unclear whether her purchase came before or after her appointment.

Kendra Arnold, the executive director of the Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust, said the complete lack of transparency surrounding the deals and recent revelations are "deeply troubling" and gives the appearance of a conflict of interest.

"Because the buyers were not made public there was no way to assess whether they made these purchases in an attempt to buy access or influence decisions made by the president," Arnold told Fox News Digital. "At a minimum, anyone who purchased the art would have an appearance of a conflict of interest and should not be granted special access or appointed to boards."

"In spite of the assurances given, it appears that Hunter Biden did, in fact, find out who purchased his art," Arnold said. "Clearly this raises a conflict of interest that clouds both past and any future dealings with the parties involved."

The White House has repeatedly claimed that the buyers’ identities would remain unknown to both Hunter Biden and the Biden administration and that there would be no disclosure to the public. Hunter Biden, however, learned of Hirsh Naftali’s identity and one other buyer because they were his friends, his attorney Abbe Lowell told Business Insider.

"The gallery sets the pricing and handles all sales based on the highest ethical standards of the industry and does not disclose the names of any purchasers to Mr. Biden," Lowell wrote.

Paul Kamenar, counsel at the National Legal and Policy Center, said Hirsh Naftali's appointment to a prestigious commission "raises red flags."

"There seems to be questionable activity going on here, almost like a pay-to-play because we were told the buyers of the art would be anonymous," Kamenar told Fox News Digital. "Everybody at that time thought it was kind of a joke because obviously the buyer of the art is not under any constraints to keep his or her purchase a secret from Hunter or the Biden folks at the White House."

Hirsh Naftali, meanwhile, has had access to Biden's White House and has visited at least 13 times since 2021. Most visits appear to be larger events, while some were meetings with White House aides, including Neera Tanden, who was recently appointed Biden's chief domestic policy adviser.

In addition to Hirsh Naftali, Hunter's so-called "sugar brother" friend and lawyer Kevin Morris reportedly purchased art from Hunter, Business Insider wrote, citing three sources familiar with Hunter's account.

The Malibu-based multimillionaire has garnered press for his gracious charity toward Hunter, including lavish financial support, help writing a book and lending a private jet to fly to and from an Arkansas courthouse for his May child support hearing.

Morris also made headlines last week after he was spotted smoking from a bong on the balcony of his Malibu home while Hunter was at his residence. However, the president's son was not on the patio when a photographer snapped the picture.

Kamenar said both cases raise ethical issues that are "not surprising considering the other ethical and legal issues" involving Hunter Biden's alleged corruption brought forth by IRS whistleblowers.

Business Insider also revealed that an anonymous buyer had purchased $875,000 worth of Hunter's artwork.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Fox News Digital's Jessica Chasmar and Cameron Cawthorne contributed to this report.