Justice Department

Biden DOJ and FBI considered criminal probe into Kyrsten Sinema after she left Democratic Party

The potential investigation discussed alleged campaign finance violations over luxury spending on hotels, cars, concert tickets

Louis Casiano
Kyrsten Sinema: US has 'got to win' AI race to protect national security Video

Kyrsten Sinema: US has 'got to win' AI race to protect national security

Former Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema joins 'Fox & Friends' to explain the benefits of artificial intelligence and the need for data centers within the United States.

Upon her departure from the Democratic Party, the Justice Department and FBI considered opening a criminal investigation into the then-Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz., over alleged campaign finance violations, according to reports. 

The New York Post reported that emails obtained by the newspaper revealed communications between DOJ’s Criminal Division, a prosecutor in then- Washington D.C. U.S. Attorney Matthew Graves’ office and FBI agents in the bureau’s Washington Field Office, which discussed investigating Sinema in February 2024.

Sinema left the Democratic Party in 2022 and chose not to seek re-election in 2024. 

I SAW 'THE TWO FBIS' UP CLOSE. ONE PROTECTS AMERICA, THE OTHER PROTECTS ITSELF

Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema speaks on Capitol Hill

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., speaks at a news conference after the Senate passed the Respect for Marriage Act at the Capitol Building on Nov. 29, 2022, in Washington, D.C. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images`)

The email exchanges came in response to The Post’s Feb. 1, 2024, report on Sinema’s six-figure campaign spending on a security detail, luxury hotels, cars, and concert tickets. Graves reportedly flagged the story to the Biden-era DOJ and FBI. 

Then-Assistant US Attorney Elizabeth Aloi discussed investigating Sinema for potential violations of the Federal Election Campaign Act (FECA). Then-FBI special agent Walter Giardina told her he wanted to be involved in the probe, the Post reported. 

"It’s disappointing, though not surprising, to learn that Walter Giardina, who led politically motivated investigations at the FBI, also sought to investigate Kyrsten for partisan political reasons after she defied Biden and the Senate Democrats to protect the filibuster," said Daniel Winkler, Sinema’s chief of staff. "Giardina’s pathetic attempts led nowhere, his abuse of power is now exposed to the public, and the filibuster stands strong today."

FBI DOUBTED PROBABLE CAUSE FOR MAR-A-LAGO RAID BUT PUSHED FORWARD AMID PRESSURE FROM BIDEN DOJ, EMAILS REVEAL

Former independent Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema

Former Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz., speaks to reporters in the Ohio Clock Corridor in the U.S. Capitol on Dec. 9. A report said the Biden-era Justice Department considered investigating Sinema, then a senator, for potential campaign finance violations.  (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Winkler expressed concern that the potential probe was politically motivated. 

Sinema's campaign spent $796,565 on hotels, a new car, and concert tickets, as well as $265,521 on security costs, according to the 2023 Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings reported by The Post.

No investigation was ever intimated after federal prosecutors decided against it. 

Sinema decided not to run for re-election. She was succeeded in the Senate by Democrat Ruben Gallego.

DOJ seal

A view of the lectern before US Attorney General William Barr holds a press conference about the release of the Mueller Report at the Department of Justice April 18, 2019, in Washington, DC (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Justice Department, Sinema and Winkler. The FBI declined to comment on the matter. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

