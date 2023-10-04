Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Joe Biden

Biden says Dems, GOP 'remain committed' to bipartisan solutions following McCarthy ouster

Biden made the remarks before a press event on his student debt relief efforts

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 4 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 4

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

President Biden addressed the ongoing civil war taking place in the House of Representatives during his address on student debt Wednesday.

Biden opened his press event with comments on eight Republicans' decision to oust House Speaker Kevin McCarthy with the support of House Democrats.

"The House will now reorganize and select a new speaker," Biden said of the development in Congress. "I know it's going to take some time, but I remind everyone we have a lot of work to do. And the American people expect us to get it done."

MCCONNELL PRAISES OUSTED SPEAKER MCCARTHY FOR 'THANKLESS ROLE' IN HOUSE

Biden student loans speech McCarthy

President Joe Biden arrives to speak about student loan cancelation and support for students and borrowers, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on October 4, 2023. Biden is announcing an additional $9 billion in student debt relief for 125,000 more Americans, bringing the total debt relief to $127 billion for nearly 3.6 million Americans, according to a statement from the White House.  (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

McCarthy angered hardliners over the weekend when he passed a short-term spending bill known as a continuing resolution (CR) to keep the government open for 45 days in order to avert a government shutdown and give lawmakers more time to cobble together 12 individual spending bills.

Biden acknowledged this agreement and subsequent breakdown, urging Republicans and Democrats not to let Congress force an "eleventh-hour decision."

"The argument we reached was about what comes next. But we had an agreement. We reached an agreement over the weekend. Funds for government, only another forty days," Biden continued. "We cannot and should not again be faced with an eleventh-hour decision. Brinksmanship threatens to shut down the government. And we know what we have to do. We have to get it done in a timely fashion."

VIVEK SAYS 'NO BETTER PLAN' THAN MCCARTHY REMOVAL, LAWMAKERS SHOULD 'OWN IT'

Biden student loan McCarthy

President Joe Biden speaks about student loan cancellation and support for students and borrowers, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on October 4, 2023. Biden is announcing an additional $9 billion in student debt relief for 125,000 more Americans, bringing the total debt relief to $127 billion for nearly 3.6 million Americans, according to a statement from the White House.  ((Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images))

Biden expanded the scope of his critique to all of Washington — saying that US lawmakers and officials must come together despite increased tensions.

"I join with Minority Leader Jeffries in saying that our Republican colleagues remain committed to working in a bipartisan fashion. We are prepared to do it as well — for the good of the American people," Biden said. "Twice in the last six months, both houses came together on a bipartisan basis — once to avoid default, wants to keep the government open."

President Joe Biden press event White House

US President Joe Biden speaks about student loan cancellation and support for students and borrowers, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on October 4, 2023. Biden is announcing an additional $9 billion in student debt relief for 125,000 more Americans, bringing the total debt relief to $127 billion for nearly 3.6 million Americans, according to a statement from the White House.  ((Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images))

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The president ended with an explicit note of gratitude towards the former speaker, saying, "And while we should never have been in the situation in the first place, I'm grateful that leaders on both sides came together, including former Speaker McCarthy, to do the right thing."

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com

More from Politics