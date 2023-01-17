Biden's Delaware home seen with no Secret Service presence in 2019 photo

A photo taken by Fox News in 2019 shows the entrance to President Biden's residence in Wilmington, Delaware, unguarded by Secret Service at the same time classified documents were likely in the home's garage.

The photo, taken from the street outside his Wilmington home April 19, 2019 – the same day Biden announced his candidacy for president – shows an unattended Secret Service guard shack and empty parking spots short of the gate that leads to Biden’s house.

The president's attorneys announced Saturday that a third batch of classified documents dating back to the Obama administration were found at the residence.

The lack of Secret Service presence – normal for retired vice presidents, who do not maintain the protection after office – overlaps with the time period the classified documents would have been held in the building.

More recent photos show this area filled with police cars, SUVs and a checkpoint after Biden became president.

Special counsel to the president Richard Sauber disclosed in a statement that five additional pages of documents with classified markings were found at Biden's home Thursday evening, making a total of six classified documents retrieved from there.

Sauber said that when Biden's personal attorneys identified one classified document at Biden's home on Wednesday, they immediately stopped searching for additional documents because they lacked the security clearances necessary to view those materials.

House Republicans are requesting two years of visitor logs from the Delaware home.

"Given the serious national security implications, the White House must provide the Wilmington residence’s visitor log," House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., wrote in a Sunday letter to White House chief of staff Ron Klain.

The congressman continued, "As Chief of Staff, you are head of the Executive Office of the President and bear responsibility to be transparent with the American people on these important issues related to the White House’s handling of this matter."

Comer went on to argue that in order to fully address the situation, it is necessary to know who may have been privy to the confidential information.

