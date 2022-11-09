Biden confuses Ukraine city of Kherson with Fallujah

President Biden fumbled his words during a press conference at the White House on Wednesday, mixing up the Iraqi city of Fallujah with the Ukrainian city of Kherson.

The mix-up came as the president predicted whether a compromise between Russia and Ukraine would occur before winter.

"I think the context is that whether or not they’re pulling back from Fallujah, and…I mean from the City of Kherson," Biden said, correcting his mistake.

He then went on to explain he expected both sides to "lick their wounds" over the winter and decide whether to make a compromise.

"That’s what’s going to happen," Biden said. "Whether or not…I don’t know what they’re going to do."

The president's comments came just hours after Russia announced it was withdrawing from Kherson.