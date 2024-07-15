Biden campaign slams JD Vance, says Trump VP pick will 'enable' an 'extreme MAGA agenda'

Former President Donald Trump, the expected Republican presidential nominee, on Monday announced Ohio Sen. JD Vance as his running mate, and the Biden campaign is claiming he will "enable" an "extreme MAGA agenda."

In an initial reaction to his contender's choice as vice president, President Biden said Vance "talks a big game" about wanting to support working-class Americans but that he pushes "more tax cuts for the rich."

"Here’s the deal about J.D. Vance," Biden posted on X Monday. "He talks a big game about working people. But now, he and Trump want to raise taxes on middle-class families while pushing more tax cuts for the rich."

"Well, I don’t intend to let them," Biden said, asking supporters to donate to his campaign.

Trump hailed his vice presidential pick on Monday, saying that "after lengthy deliberation and thought, and considering the tremendous talents of many others, I have decided that the person best suited to assume the position of Vice President of the United States is Senator J.D. Vance of the Great State of Ohio."

"J.D. honorably served our Country in the Marine Corps, graduated from Ohio State University in two years, Summa Cum Laude, and is a Yale Law School Graduate, where he was Editor of The Yale Law Journal, and President of the Yale Law Veterans Association," he said.

"J.D.’s book, ‘Hillbilly Elegy,’ became a Major Best Seller and Movie, as it championed the hardworking men and women of our Country," he said, adding that the freshman senator "has had a very successful business career in Technology and Finance."

Biden-Harris 2024 Chair Jen O’Malley Dillon released a statement blasting Trump's choice.

"Donald Trump picked J.D. Vance as his running mate because Vance will do what Mike Pence wouldn’t on January 6: bend over backwards to enable Trump and his extreme MAGA agenda, even if it means breaking the law and no matter the harm to the American people," Dillon said.

"This is someone who supports banning abortion nationwide while criticizing exceptions for rape and incest survivors; railed against the Affordable Care Act, including its protections for millions with preexisting conditions; and has admitted he wouldn’t have certified the free and fair election in 2020," she said.

"Billionaires and corporations are literally rooting for J.D. Vance: they know he and Trump will cut their taxes and send prices skyrocketing for everyone else," she said.

Rep. Eric Swallwell, D-Calif., also reacted to the announcement with a post on X saying, "Interesting move to go from ‘he might be America’s Hitler’ to ‘is he hiring?’" referencing a previous comment from Vance calling Trump "America's Hitler."

Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison also reacted to the news saying, "This is the most consequential election of our lifetimes, and with Donald Trump’s decision today to add J.D. Vance to the Republican ticket, the stakes of this election just got even higher."

"J.D. Vance embodies MAGA – with an out-of-touch extreme agenda and plans to help Trump force his Project 2025 agenda on the American people."

"Let’s be clear: A Trump-Vance ticket would undermine our democracy, our freedoms, and our future," Harrison said.

