VeepStakes: Rubio and Burgum informed they are not Trump's 2024 running mate

MILWAUKEE — Former President Trump has decided on his running mate, and it won't be Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida or North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum.

Multiple sources told Fox News on Monday that Rubio - the three-term conservative senator who was considered to be among the names on a short list of contenders for running mate - was informed that he wouldn't be named as the GOP's 2024 vice presidential nominee.

And sources also told Fox News that Burgum, the two-term North Dakota governor and top Trump surrogate, was also informed that he would not be named as the former president's running mate.

The Trump campaign says that the first time we will see the running mate in-person will be at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, where the Republican National Convention kicked off on Monday, at 4:37PM ET, just ahead of the vice presidential roll call nominating process.

Besides Rubio and Burgum, Sen. JD Vance of Ohio was also considered to be a front-runner to serve as Trump's running mate.