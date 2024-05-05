Expand / Collapse search
Joe Biden

Biden campaign co-chair brushes off Sanders' comparison of campus chaos to Vietnam: 'Over-exaggeration'

Biden campaign co-chair claims Biden has been 'very strong' amid the raging anti-Israel protests on college campuses

By Emma Colton Fox News
Published
'Too little too late?': Biden breaks silence on anti-Israel campus protests Video

'Too little too late?': Biden breaks silence on anti-Israel campus protests

Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy has more on the White House's response to anti-Israel campus protests sweeping across the nation on 'Special Report.' 

President Biden's co-chair for the 2024 campaign brushed off Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders' comparison of the rampant anti-Israel protests on college campuses to the 1968 election, arguing Biden could be handling his own Vietnam situation. 

The national co-chair of Biden's campaign shut down Sanders' comparison in comment to CNN on Sunday, calling it an "over-exaggeration." 

"This is a very different circumstance," Mitch Landrieu told CNN's Jake Tapper on Sunday. "I think that people who actually lived through that very difficult time, they would say that this isn’t comparable. However, that is not to say that this is not a very serious matter."

Last week, Sanders joined CNN’s Christiane Amanpour and reflected on the 1960s, when President Lydon B. Johnson did not run for re-election in 1968, and made a comparison between Biden's handling of college protests to Johnson's lack of support for the Vietnam War ahead of the general election.  

BIDEN RIPPED FOR DECRYING 'ISLAMOPHOBIA' AMID ANTISEMITIC CAMPUS PROTESTS: 'YET ANOTHER EQUIVOCATION'

White House infrastructure coordinator Mitch Landrieu

FILE - White House infrastructure coordinator Mitch Landrieu speaks during a briefing at the White House, May 12, 2023, in Washington. The massive federal effort to expand internet access to every home in the U.S. took a major step forward on Friday with the announcement of $930 million in "middle mile" grants to shore up connections in dozens of places around the country where significant gaps in connectivity persist. "These networks are the workhorses carrying large amounts of data over very long distances," said Landrieu. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File) (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

"I am thinking back and other people are making this reference that this may be Biden’s Vietnam," Sanders said. 

PRESIDENT BIDEN CONDEMNS VIOLENT ANTI-ISRAEL PROTESTS, WON'T CALL UP NATIONAL GUARD

"[Former President] Lyndon Johnson in many respects was a very, very good president. Domestically he brought forth some major pieces of legislation. He chose not to run in ’68 because of opposition to his views on Vietnam, and I worry very much that President Biden is putting himself in a position where he has alienated, not just young people, but a lot of the Democratic base, in terms of his views on Israel and this war," Sanders continued. 

Bernie Sanders during hearing

FILE - Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks during a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, June 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

College protesters and outside agitators have descended on college campuses from coast to coast since last month, establishing encampments, such as the "Gaza Solidarity Encampment" that was on Columbia's campus before police removed it, where they demand schools cut all financial ties to Israel. Amid the college chaos, agitators and radicals have also called for the deaths of Israel, the U.S., and pledged support for Hamas' attacks on Israel. 

Biden has condemned the violence and antisemitism on campus, but took days to publicly address the nation last week as campus protests intensified. 

BIDEN ONCE RIPPED 'ANTISEMITIC BILE' BUT NOW FACES OWN 'CHARLOTTESVILLE MOMENT'

"There should be no place on any campus, no place in America for antisemitism or threats of violence against Jewish students. There is no place for hate speech or violence of any kind, whether it's antisemitism, Islamophobia, or discrimination against Arab-Americans or Palestinian Americans. It's simply wrong. There's no place for racism in America. It's all wrong. It's un-American," Biden said last week. 

Joe Biden talking at podium, making a fist

President Joe Biden speaks at Abbotts Creek Community Center during an event to promote his economic agenda in Raleigh, North Carolina, on January 18, 2024.  (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

His comment was ripped for denouncing Islamophobia and antisemitism in the same breath, with critics comparing it to former President Donald Trump's comments denouncing the Charlottesville riots in 2017, when the 45th president said there were "very fine people on both sides." 

IVY LEAGUE ANTI-ISRAEL AGITATORS' PROTESTS SPIRAL INTO 'ACTUAL TERROR ORGANIZATION,' PROFESSOR WARNS

Landrieu continued in his comments that Biden has shown "very strong" leadership amid the protests. 

Protests sit during a demonstration

NYPD officers arrest anti-Israel protesters as they block the roadways outside Senator Chuck Schumer’s Brooklyn home in New York City on Tuesday, April 23, 2024. (Julia Bonavita/Fox News Digital)

"First of all, the First Amendment is critically important. The president has always believed that people want to have the opportunity to redress their grievances against the government. This is not something new," Landrieu said. 

DEARBORN ACTIVISTS' PUSH TO BAIL ON BIDEN SPREADS TO OTHER KEY BATTLEGROUND STATES

"The president has been very strong about this from the beginning, and the president came out the other day, and as he said, as he has always said, he understands that people have a right to protest, but they have to do so peacefully," he continued. "But when it turns violent, that’s when things have to end." 

A pro-Palestinian demonstrator holds a flag on the rooftop of Hamilton Hall at Columbia University

A pro-Palestinian demonstrator holds a flag on the rooftop of Hamilton Hall at Columbia University in New York, US, on Tuesday, April 30, 2024. Pro-Palestinian student demonstrators barricaded themselves in the Hamilton Hall building at Columbia on Tuesday after the school began suspending students who defied an order to clear their encampment.  (Yuki Iwamura/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Critics of the president's handling, however, have condemned Biden for taking nine days to address the anti-Israel campus agitators on camera. The White House had condemned the hate and violence in various comments to the media, but the president did not address the nation on-camera until Thursday last week. 

"Very passionate opinions on both sides of this issue," Landrieu continued. "The president has been handling it very, very well and he’s going to continue to do so."

